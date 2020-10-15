Disposable Cups Market Hit around US$ 26,897.2 mn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Disposable Cups market will register a 8.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 26,897.2 mn by 2027
This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Disposable Cups Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Disposable Cups market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Disposable Cups in major regions globally.
Sample [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1775
The market report on the Disposable Cups also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Disposable Cups Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.
The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Disposable Cups industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.
View Detail Report With Complete Table of Content, List of Table and Figure: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/disposable-cups-market
Market Participants
Berry Plastics Corporation, Benders Paper Cups, Dart Container, Cosmoplast Industries Co, Greiner Packaging GmbH, FrugalPac Limited, Kap Cones, James Cropper, Solo Cup Company, and Lollicup USA, among others.
Market Segmentation
Market By Material Type
- Polystyrene Foam Cups
- Plastic Cups
Market By End-User
- Hotels
- Restaurants
- Offices
- Bars
- Railways and Airlines
- Others
Market By Design
- Printed Disposable Cups
- Non-Printed Disposable Cups
Market By Application
- Cold Drinks
- Ice-creams
- Hot Beverages
- Others
Market By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of MEA
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Disposable Cups
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Disposable Cups Market By Material Type
1.2.2.1. Global Disposable Cups Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Material Type (2015-2026)
1.2.2.2. Global Disposable Cups Market Revenue Share By Material Type in 2018
1.2.2.3. Polystyrene Foam Cups
1.2.2.4. Plastic Cups
1.2.3. Disposable Cups Market By End-User
1.2.3.1. Global Disposable Cups Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End-User (2015-2026)
1.2.3.2. Hotels
1.2.3.3. Restaurants
1.2.3.4. Offices
1.2.3.5. Bars
1.2.3.6. Railways and Airlines
1.2.3.7. Others
1.2.4. Disposable Cups Market By Design
1.2.4.1. Global Disposable Cups Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Design (2015-2026)
1.2.4.2. Printed Disposable Cups
1.2.4.3. Non-Printed Disposable Cups
1.2.5. Disposable Cups Market By Application
1.2.5.1. Global Disposable Cups Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)
1.2.5.2. Cold Drinks
1.2.5.3. Ice-creams
1.2.5.4. Hot Beverages
1.2.5.5. Others
1.2.6. Disposable Cups Market By Geography
1.2.6.1. Global Disposable Cups Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)
1.2.6.2. North America Disposable Cups Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.6.3. Europe Disposable Cups Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Disposable Cups Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.6.5. Latin America Disposable Cups Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Disposable Cups Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Disposable Cups Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Disposable Cups Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Disposable Cups Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Disposable Cups Major Manufacturers in 2018
CHAPTER 4. DISPOSABLE CUPS MARKET BY MATERIAL TYPE
4.1. Global Disposable Cups Revenue By Material Type
4.2. Polystyrene Foam Cups
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3. Plastic Cups
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. DISPOSABLE CUPS MARKET BY END-USER
5.1. Global Disposable Cups Revenue By End-User
5.2. Hotels
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3. Restaurants
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4. Offices
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.5. Bars
5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.6. Railways and Airlines
5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.7. Others
5.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. DISPOSABLE CUPS MARKET BY DESIGN
6.1. Global Disposable Cups Revenue By Design
6.2. Printed Disposable Cups
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3. Non-Printed Disposable Cups
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. DISPOSABLE CUPS MARKET BY APPLICATION
7.1. Global Disposable Cups Revenue By Application
7.2. Cold Drinks
7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3. Ice-creams
7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4. Hot Beverages
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.5. Others
7.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA DISPOSABLE CUPS MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. North America Disposable Cups Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.2. North America Disposable Cups Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
8.3. U.S.
8.3.1. U.S. Disposable Cups Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Design, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4. Canada
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Design, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. EUROPE DISPOSABLE CUPS MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Europe Disposable Cups Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.2. Europe Disposable Cups Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
9.3. UK
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Design, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4. Germany
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Design, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5. France
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Design, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6. Spain
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Design, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7. Rest of Europe
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Design, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC DISPOSABLE CUPS MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Asia-Pacific Disposable Cups Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.2. Asia-Pacific Disposable Cups Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
10.3. China
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Design, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4. Japan
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Design, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5. India
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Design, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6. Australia
10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Design, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.7. South Korea
10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Design, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Design, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA DISPOSABLE CUPS MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Latin America Disposable Cups Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.2. Latin America Disposable Cups Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
11.3. Brazil
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Design, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4. Mexico
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Design, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Latin America
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Design, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA DISPOSABLE CUPS MARKET BY COUNTRY
12.1. Middle East & Africa Disposable Cups Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.2. Middle East & Africa Disposable Cups Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
12.3. GCC
12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Design, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4. South Africa
12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Design, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Design, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE
13.1. Berry Plastics Corporation
13.1.1. Company Snapshot
13.1.2. Overview
13.1.3. Financial Overview
13.1.4. Type Portfolio
13.1.5. Key Developments
13.1.6. Strategies
13.2. Benders Paper Cups
13.2.1. Company Snapshot
13.2.2. Overview
13.2.3. Financial Overview
13.2.4. Type Portfolio
13.2.5. Key Developments
13.2.6. Strategies
13.3. Dart Container
13.3.1. Company Snapshot
13.3.2. Overview
13.3.3. Financial Overview
13.3.4. Type Portfolio
13.3.5. Key Developments
13.3.6. Strategies
13.4. Cosmoplast Industries Co
13.4.1. Company Snapshot
13.4.2. Overview
13.4.3. Financial Overview
13.4.4. Type Portfolio
13.4.5. Key Developments
13.4.6. Strategies
13.5. Greiner Packaging GmbH
13.5.1. Company Snapshot
13.5.2. Overview
13.5.3. Financial Overview
13.5.4. Type Portfolio
13.5.5. Key Developments
13.5.6. Strategies
13.6. FrugalPac Limited
13.6.1. Company Snapshot
13.6.2. Overview
13.6.3. Financial Overview
13.6.4. Type Portfolio
13.6.5. Key Developments
13.6.6. Strategies
13.7. Kap Cones
13.7.1. Company Snapshot
13.7.2. Overview
13.7.3. Financial Overview
13.7.4. Type Portfolio
13.7.5. Key Developments
13.7.6. Strategies
13.8. James Cropper
13.8.1. Company Snapshot
13.8.2. Overview
13.8.3. Financial Overview
13.8.4. Type Portfolio
13.8.5. Key Developments
13.8.6. Strategies
13.9. Solo Cup Company
13.9.1. Company Snapshot
13.9.2. Overview
13.9.3. Financial Overview
13.9.4. Type Portfolio
13.9.5. Key Developments
13.9.6. Strategies
13.10. Lollicup USA
13.10.1. Company Snapshot
13.10.2. Overview
13.10.3. Financial Overview
13.10.4. Type Portfolio
13.10.5. Key Developments
13.10.6. Strategies
13.11. Others
13.11.1. Company Snapshot
13.11.2. Overview
13.11.3. Financial Overview
13.11.4. Type Portfolio
13.11.5. Key Developments
13.11.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH
14.1. Research Methodology
14.1.1. Initial Data Search
14.1.2. Secondary Research
14.1.3. Primary Research
14.2. Assumptions and Scope
Buy this premium [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1775
Contact Us:
Sheetal k
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +14079154157 | +14089009135