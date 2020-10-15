Biomaterials Market Grow at a CAGR of 14.5% by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Biomaterials market will register a 14.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 285,696 Mn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Biomaterials Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Biomaterials market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Biomaterials in major regions globally.

The market report on the Biomaterials also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Biomaterials Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Biomaterials industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

BASF SE; Royal DSM; Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Inc.; Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; CAM Bioceramics BV; Collagen Matrix, Inc.; Carpenter Technology Corporation; Evonik Industries AG; Invibio Ltd.; Covalon Technologies Ltd.; Medtronic, Inc.; Ticona GmbH; Purac Biomaterials; Osteotech, Inc.; Bayer AG. and among other.

Market Segmentation

Market By Type

Metallic

Polymeric

Ceramic

Natural

Market By Applications

Dental

Orthopedic

Wound Healing

Plastic Surgery

Ophthalmology

Tissue Engineering

Neurological Disorders

Drug-Delivery Systems

Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Biomaterials

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Biomaterials Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Biomaterials Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Biomaterials Market Revenue Share By Type in 2018

1.2.2.3. Metallic

1.2.2.4. Polymeric

1.2.2.5. Ceramic

1.2.2.6. Natural

1.2.3. Biomaterials Market By Applications

1.2.3.1. Global Biomaterials Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Applications (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Biomaterials Market Revenue Share By Applications in 2018

1.2.3.3. Dental

1.2.3.4. Orthopedic

1.2.3.5. Wound Healing

1.2.3.6. Plastic Surgery

1.2.3.7. Ophthalmology

1.2.3.8. Tissue Engineering

1.2.3.9. Neurological Disorders

1.2.3.10. Drug-Delivery Systems

1.2.4. Biomaterials Market By Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Biomaterials Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. North America Biomaterials Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.4.3. Europe Biomaterials Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Biomaterials Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Biomaterials Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Biomaterials Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Biomaterials Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Biomaterials Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Biomaterials Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Biomaterials Major Manufacturers in 2018

CHAPTER 4. BIOMATERIALS MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. Global Biomaterials Revenue By Type

4.2. Metallic

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Polymeric

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Ceramic

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Natural

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. BIOMATERIALS MARKET BY APPLICATIONS

5.1. Global Biomaterials Revenue By Applications

5.2. Dental

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Orthopedic

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Wound Healing

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Plastic Surgery

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6. Ophthalmology

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.7. Tissue Engineering

5.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.8. Neurological Disorders

5.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.9. Drug-Delivery Systems

5.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA BIOMATERIALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Biomaterials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. North America Biomaterials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Biomaterials Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Applications, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Applications, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)0

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE BIOMATERIALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Biomaterials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Biomaterials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Applications, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Applications, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Applications, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Applications, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Applications, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC BIOMATERIALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Biomaterials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Biomaterials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Applications, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Applications, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Applications, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Applications, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Applications, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Applications, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA BIOMATERIALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Biomaterials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Biomaterials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Applications, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Mexico

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Applications, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Applications, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BIOMATERIALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East & Africa Biomaterials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East& Africa Biomaterials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. GCC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Applications, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. South Africa

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Applications, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Applications, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. BASF SE

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. Royal DSM

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Inc.

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. CAM Bioceramics BV

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. Collagen Matrix, Inc.

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

11.7. Carpenter Technology Corporation

11.7.1. Company Snapshot

11.7.2. Overview

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Product Portfolio

11.7.5. Key Developments

11.7.6. Strategies

11.8. Evonik Industries AG

11.8.1. Company Snapshot

11.8.2. Overview

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Product Portfolio

11.8.5. Key Developments

11.8.6. Strategies

11.9. Invibio Ltd

11.9.1. Company Snapshot

11.9.2. Overview

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Product Portfolio

11.9.5. Key Developments

11.9.6. Strategies

11.10. Covalon Technologies Ltd.

11.10.1. Company Snapshot

11.10.2. Overview

11.10.3. Financial Overview

11.10.4. Product Portfolio

11.10.5. Key Developments

11.10.6. Strategies

11.11. Others

11.11.1. Company Snapshot

11.11.2. Overview

11.11.3. Financial Overview

11.11.4. Product Portfolio

11.11.5. Key Developments

11.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

