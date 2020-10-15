Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes AkzoNobel NV., BASF, Diamond Vogel Paints, Dow Microbial Control, DuPont

The antimicrobial powder coatings market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising use of the product in the construction industry. Moreover, the rising disposable incomes as well as GDP growth rates are expected to propel consumer goods demand that provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the antimicrobial powder coatings market. However, the products are used to coat a wide range of substrates, including aluminum extrusions, household appliances, automobile & bicycle parts, and drum hardware that is projected to hamper the overall growth of the antimicrobial powder coatings market.

Leading Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market Players:

AkzoNobel NV., BASF, Diamond Vogel Paints, Dow Microbial Control, DuPont, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International, Sherwin-Williams Company, Sono-Tek Corporation

Antimicrobial powder coating is the form of dry powder and it is applied to the surfaces to protect the surface or material against the attack of the bacteria or fungi. The use of antimicrobial powder coating provides advantages such as high strength, aesthetics, easy application, durability, and corrosion resistance. Antimicrobial material can be divided into organic, inorganic, and natural materials. These products are used to coat a wide range of substrates, including aluminum extrusions, household appliances, automobile & bicycle parts, and drum hardware.

The “Global Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the antimicrobial powder coatings market with detailed market segmentation type, application and geography. The global antimicrobial powder coatings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading antimicrobial powder coatings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global antimicrobial powder coatings market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the global antimicrobial powder coatings market is divided into organic, inorganic, and natural. On the basis of application, the global antimicrobial powder coatings market is divided into healthcare, textiles, food & beverages, air conditioning & ventilation systems, building & construction, paints & coatings, and others.

