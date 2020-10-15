Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Reach around US$ 2,799.0 Mn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 2,799.0 Mn by 2027
This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging in major regions globally.
Sample [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1781
The market report on the Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.
The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.
View Detail Report With Complete Table of Content, List of Table and Figure: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/cosmetic-pencil-and-pen-packaging-market
Market Participants
A.W. Faber-Castell Cosmetics GmbH, Schwan-STABILO Cosmetics GmbH & Co. KG, Alkos Cosmétiques S.A., Intercos Spa, Oxygen Development LLC, JOVI S.A., Swallowfield PLC, CONFALONIERI MATITE S.R.L., Columbia Cosmetics Manufacturing, Inc., Quadpack Sapin SL, Eugeng International Trade Co., Ltd., Ningbo Beautiful Daily Cosmetic Packaging Co., Ltd., The Packaging Company, HCT Group, and Alovey Cosmetic Packaging Co. Ltd.
Market Segmentation
Market By Material
- Glass
- Paper
- Metal
- Wood
- Plastic
Market By Product Type
- Wooden Pencil
- Moulded Pencil
- Mechanical Pencil
Market By Application
- Eye
- Lip
- Concealer Pencil
- Clean-up Pencil
- Cheek Balm
- Sculpting Pencil
- Skin Glossing Pencil
Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market By Material
1.2.2.1. Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Material (2015-2026)
1.2.2.2. Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue Share By Material in 2018
1.2.2.3. Glass
1.2.2.4. Paper
1.2.2.5. Metal
1.2.2.6. Wood
1.2.2.7. Plastic
1.2.3. Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market By Product Type
1.2.3.1. Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product Type (2015-2026)
1.2.3.2. Wooden Pencil
1.2.3.3. Moulded Pencil
1.2.3.4. Mechanical Pencil
1.2.4. Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market By Application
1.2.4.1. Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)
1.2.4.2. Eye
1.2.4.3. Lip
1.2.4.4. Concealer Pencil
1.2.4.5. Clean-up Pencil
1.2.4.6. Cheek Balm
1.2.4.7. Sculpting Pencil
1.2.4.8. Skin Glossing Pencil
1.2.5. Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market By Geography
1.2.5.1. Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Geography (2015-2026)
1.2.5.2. North America Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.5.3. Europe Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.5.5. Latin America Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Major Manufacturers in 2018
CHAPTER 4. COSMETIC PENCIL AND PEN PACKAGING MARKET BY MATERIAL
4.1. Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Revenue By Material
4.2. Glass
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3. Paper
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.4. Metal
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.5. Wood
4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.6. Plastic
4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. COSMETIC PENCIL AND PEN PACKAGING MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE
5.1. Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Revenue By Product Type
5.2. Wooden Pencil
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3. Moulded Pencil
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4. Mechanical Pencil
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. COSMETIC PENCIL AND PEN PACKAGING MARKET BY APPLICATION
6.1. Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Revenue By Application
6.2. Eye
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3. Lip
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4. Concealer Pencil
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.5. Clean-up Pencil
6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.6. Cheek Balm
6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.7. Sculpting Pencil
6.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.8. Skin Glossing Pencil
6.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA COSMETIC PENCIL AND PEN PACKAGING MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.2. North America Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE COSMETIC PENCIL AND PEN PACKAGING MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.2. Europe Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC COSMETIC PENCIL AND PEN PACKAGING MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA COSMETIC PENCIL AND PEN PACKAGING MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4. Mexico
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA COSMETIC PENCIL AND PEN PACKAGING MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East & Africa Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East & Africa Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
11.3. GCC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4. South Africa
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE
12.1. A.W. Faber-Castell Cosmetics GmbH
12.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.1.2. Overview
12.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.4. Type Portfolio
12.1.5. Key Developments
12.1.6. Strategies
12.2. Schwan-STABILO Cosmetics GmbH & Co. KG
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Overview
12.2.3. Financial Overview
12.2.4. Type Portfolio
12.2.5. Key Developments
12.2.6. Strategies
12.3. Alkos Cosmétiques S.A.
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Overview
12.3.3. Financial Overview
12.3.4. Type Portfolio
12.3.5. Key Developments
12.3.6. Strategies
12.4. Intercos Spa
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Overview
12.4.3. Financial Overview
12.4.4. Type Portfolio
12.4.5. Key Developments
12.4.6. Strategies
12.5. Oxygen Development LLC
12.5.1. Company Snapshot
12.5.2. Overview
12.5.3. Financial Overview
12.5.4. Type Portfolio
12.5.5. Key Developments
12.5.6. Strategies
12.6. JOVI S.A.
12.6.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.2. Overview
12.6.3. Financial Overview
12.6.4. Type Portfolio
12.6.5. Key Developments
12.6.6. Strategies
12.7. Swallowfield PLC
12.7.1. Company Snapshot
12.7.2. Overview
12.7.3. Financial Overview
12.7.4. Type Portfolio
12.7.5. Key Developments
12.7.6. Strategies
12.8. CONFALONIERI MATITE S.R.L.
12.8.1. Company Snapshot
12.8.2. Overview
12.8.3. Financial Overview
12.8.4. Type Portfolio
12.8.5. Key Developments
12.8.6. Strategies
12.9. Columbia Cosmetics Manufacturing, Inc.
12.9.1. Company Snapshot
12.9.2. Overview
12.9.3. Financial Overview
12.9.4. Type Portfolio
12.9.5. Key Developments
12.9.6. Strategies
12.10. Quadpack Sapin SL
12.10.1. Company Snapshot
12.10.2. Overview
12.10.3. Financial Overview
12.10.4. Type Portfolio
12.10.5. Key Developments
12.10.6. Strategies
12.11. Eugeng International Trade Co., Ltd.
12.11.1. Company Snapshot
12.11.2. Overview
12.11.3. Financial Overview
12.11.4. Type Portfolio
12.11.5. Key Developments
12.11.6. Strategies
12.12. Others
12.12.1. Company Snapshot
12.12.2. Overview
12.12.3. Financial Overview
12.12.4. Type Portfolio
12.12.5. Key Developments
12.12.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Initial Data Search
13.1.2. Secondary Research
13.1.3. Primary Research
13.2. Assumptions and Scope
Buy this premium [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1781
Contact Us:
Sheetal k
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +14079154157 | +14089009135