5G Testing Equipment Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Keysight Technologies, Anritsu, VIAVI Solutions

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global 5G Testing Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 5G Testing Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 5G Testing Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 5G Testing Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 5G Testing Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 5G Testing Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 5G Testing Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 5G Testing Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 5G Testing Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Research Report: Keysight Technologies, Anritsu, VIAVI Solutions, Rohde & Schwarz, Spirent, LitePoint, Tektronix

Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Segmentation by Product: Signal Generators

Signal Analyzers

Network Analyzers

Spectrum Analyzer



Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Segmentation by Application: Network Construction

Network Maintenance

Network Optimization



The 5G Testing Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 5G Testing Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 5G Testing Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 5G Testing Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 5G Testing Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 5G Testing Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 5G Testing Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 5G Testing Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 5G Testing Equipment Market Overview

1.1 5G Testing Equipment Product Overview

1.2 5G Testing Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Signal Generators

1.2.2 Signal Analyzers

1.2.3 Network Analyzers

1.2.4 Spectrum Analyzer

1.3 Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global 5G Testing Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global 5G Testing Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global 5G Testing Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global 5G Testing Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global 5G Testing Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global 5G Testing Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global 5G Testing Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America 5G Testing Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe 5G Testing Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 5G Testing Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America 5G Testing Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 5G Testing Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by 5G Testing Equipment Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by 5G Testing Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players 5G Testing Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 5G Testing Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 5G Testing Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 5G Testing Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 5G Testing Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in 5G Testing Equipment as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 5G Testing Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers 5G Testing Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global 5G Testing Equipment Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global 5G Testing Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global 5G Testing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global 5G Testing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global 5G Testing Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global 5G Testing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global 5G Testing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America 5G Testing Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America 5G Testing Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific 5G Testing Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific 5G Testing Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe 5G Testing Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe 5G Testing Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America 5G Testing Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America 5G Testing Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa 5G Testing Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa 5G Testing Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global 5G Testing Equipment by Application

4.1 5G Testing Equipment Segment by Application

4.1.1 Network Construction

4.1.2 Network Maintenance

4.1.3 Network Optimization

4.2 Global 5G Testing Equipment Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global 5G Testing Equipment Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global 5G Testing Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions 5G Testing Equipment Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America 5G Testing Equipment by Application

4.5.2 Europe 5G Testing Equipment by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific 5G Testing Equipment by Application

4.5.4 Latin America 5G Testing Equipment by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa 5G Testing Equipment by Application

5 North America 5G Testing Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America 5G Testing Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America 5G Testing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America 5G Testing Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America 5G Testing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe 5G Testing Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe 5G Testing Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe 5G Testing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe 5G Testing Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe 5G Testing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific 5G Testing Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 5G Testing Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 5G Testing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 5G Testing Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 5G Testing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America 5G Testing Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America 5G Testing Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America 5G Testing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America 5G Testing Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America 5G Testing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa 5G Testing Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 5G Testing Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 5G Testing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 5G Testing Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 5G Testing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE 5G Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 5G Testing Equipment Business

10.1 Keysight Technologies

10.1.1 Keysight Technologies Corporation Information

10.1.2 Keysight Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Keysight Technologies 5G Testing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Keysight Technologies 5G Testing Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 Keysight Technologies Recent Development

10.2 Anritsu

10.2.1 Anritsu Corporation Information

10.2.2 Anritsu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Anritsu 5G Testing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Keysight Technologies 5G Testing Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 Anritsu Recent Development

10.3 VIAVI Solutions

10.3.1 VIAVI Solutions Corporation Information

10.3.2 VIAVI Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 VIAVI Solutions 5G Testing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 VIAVI Solutions 5G Testing Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 VIAVI Solutions Recent Development

10.4 Rohde & Schwarz

10.4.1 Rohde & Schwarz Corporation Information

10.4.2 Rohde & Schwarz Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Rohde & Schwarz 5G Testing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Rohde & Schwarz 5G Testing Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 Rohde & Schwarz Recent Development

10.5 Spirent

10.5.1 Spirent Corporation Information

10.5.2 Spirent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Spirent 5G Testing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Spirent 5G Testing Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 Spirent Recent Development

10.6 LitePoint

10.6.1 LitePoint Corporation Information

10.6.2 LitePoint Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 LitePoint 5G Testing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 LitePoint 5G Testing Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 LitePoint Recent Development

10.7 Tektronix

10.7.1 Tektronix Corporation Information

10.7.2 Tektronix Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Tektronix 5G Testing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Tektronix 5G Testing Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 Tektronix Recent Development

…

11 5G Testing Equipment Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 5G Testing Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 5G Testing Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

