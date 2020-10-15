Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| STMicroelectronics, Sony, Ams AG

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Research Report: STMicroelectronics, Sony, Ams AG, PMD Technologies, Texas Instruments, Melexis, Infineon, Panasonic, TDK Corporation, Silicon Integrated, OPNOUS

Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Segmentation by Product: Direct ToF Sensors

Indirect ToF Sensors



Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Segmentation by Application: Mobile Handsets

Industrial Automation

Security and Surveillance

Automotive



The Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market?

Table of Contents:

1 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Overview

1.1 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Product Overview

1.2 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Direct ToF Sensors

1.2.2 Indirect ToF Sensors

1.3 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors by Application

4.1 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Segment by Application

4.1.1 Mobile Handsets

4.1.2 Industrial Automation

4.1.3 Security and Surveillance

4.1.4 Automotive

4.2 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors by Application

4.5.2 Europe Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors by Application

5 North America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Business

10.1 STMicroelectronics

10.1.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

10.1.2 STMicroelectronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 STMicroelectronics Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 STMicroelectronics Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

10.1.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

10.2 Sony

10.2.1 Sony Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sony Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Sony Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 STMicroelectronics Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

10.2.5 Sony Recent Development

10.3 Ams AG

10.3.1 Ams AG Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ams AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Ams AG Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Ams AG Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

10.3.5 Ams AG Recent Development

10.4 PMD Technologies

10.4.1 PMD Technologies Corporation Information

10.4.2 PMD Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 PMD Technologies Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 PMD Technologies Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

10.4.5 PMD Technologies Recent Development

10.5 Texas Instruments

10.5.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

10.5.2 Texas Instruments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Texas Instruments Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Texas Instruments Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

10.5.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

10.6 Melexis

10.6.1 Melexis Corporation Information

10.6.2 Melexis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Melexis Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Melexis Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

10.6.5 Melexis Recent Development

10.7 Infineon

10.7.1 Infineon Corporation Information

10.7.2 Infineon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Infineon Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Infineon Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

10.7.5 Infineon Recent Development

10.8 Panasonic

10.8.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.8.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Panasonic Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Panasonic Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

10.8.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.9 TDK Corporation

10.9.1 TDK Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 TDK Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 TDK Corporation Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 TDK Corporation Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

10.9.5 TDK Corporation Recent Development

10.10 Silicon Integrated

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Silicon Integrated Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Silicon Integrated Recent Development

10.11 OPNOUS

10.11.1 OPNOUS Corporation Information

10.11.2 OPNOUS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 OPNOUS Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 OPNOUS Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

10.11.5 OPNOUS Recent Development

11 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

