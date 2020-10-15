Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Siemens Healthineers, Roche, Beckman Coulter

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Laboratory Automation Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Laboratory Automation Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Laboratory Automation Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Laboratory Automation Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Laboratory Automation Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Laboratory Automation Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Laboratory Automation Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Laboratory Automation Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Laboratory Automation Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Research Report: Siemens Healthineers, Roche, Beckman Coulter, BD, IDS, Inpeco, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mettler Toledo, Tecan, Qiagen, Hamilton Company, Anton Paar, Perkinelmer, Eppendorf, Biomerieux

Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Segmentation by Product: Task Targeted Automation (TTA)

Laboratory Automation (TLA)

Separate Automation Equipment



Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Segmentation by Application: Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes



The Laboratory Automation Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Laboratory Automation Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Laboratory Automation Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Laboratory Automation Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Laboratory Automation Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Laboratory Automation Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Laboratory Automation Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Laboratory Automation Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Laboratory Automation Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Task Targeted Automation (TTA)

1.2.2 Laboratory Automation (TLA)

1.2.3 Separate Automation Equipment

1.3 Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Laboratory Automation Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Laboratory Automation Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Laboratory Automation Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Laboratory Automation Equipment as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Laboratory Automation Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Laboratory Automation Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Laboratory Automation Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Automation Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Laboratory Automation Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Laboratory Automation Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Automation Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Laboratory Automation Equipment by Application

4.1 Laboratory Automation Equipment Segment by Application

4.1.1 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

4.1.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

4.1.3 Research and Academic Institutes

4.2 Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Laboratory Automation Equipment by Application

4.5.2 Europe Laboratory Automation Equipment by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Automation Equipment by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Laboratory Automation Equipment by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Automation Equipment by Application

5 North America Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Laboratory Automation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Laboratory Automation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Laboratory Automation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Laboratory Automation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Automation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Automation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Laboratory Automation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Laboratory Automation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Automation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Automation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Laboratory Automation Equipment Business

10.1 Siemens Healthineers

10.1.1 Siemens Healthineers Corporation Information

10.1.2 Siemens Healthineers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Siemens Healthineers Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Siemens Healthineers Laboratory Automation Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Development

10.2 Roche

10.2.1 Roche Corporation Information

10.2.2 Roche Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Roche Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Siemens Healthineers Laboratory Automation Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 Roche Recent Development

10.3 Beckman Coulter

10.3.1 Beckman Coulter Corporation Information

10.3.2 Beckman Coulter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Beckman Coulter Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Beckman Coulter Laboratory Automation Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 Beckman Coulter Recent Development

10.4 BD

10.4.1 BD Corporation Information

10.4.2 BD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 BD Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 BD Laboratory Automation Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 BD Recent Development

10.5 IDS

10.5.1 IDS Corporation Information

10.5.2 IDS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 IDS Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 IDS Laboratory Automation Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 IDS Recent Development

10.6 Inpeco

10.6.1 Inpeco Corporation Information

10.6.2 Inpeco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Inpeco Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Inpeco Laboratory Automation Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 Inpeco Recent Development

10.7 Abbott

10.7.1 Abbott Corporation Information

10.7.2 Abbott Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Abbott Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Abbott Laboratory Automation Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 Abbott Recent Development

10.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.8.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

10.8.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Laboratory Automation Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

10.9 Mettler Toledo

10.9.1 Mettler Toledo Corporation Information

10.9.2 Mettler Toledo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Mettler Toledo Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Mettler Toledo Laboratory Automation Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 Mettler Toledo Recent Development

10.10 Tecan

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Laboratory Automation Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Tecan Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Tecan Recent Development

10.11 Qiagen

10.11.1 Qiagen Corporation Information

10.11.2 Qiagen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Qiagen Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Qiagen Laboratory Automation Equipment Products Offered

10.11.5 Qiagen Recent Development

10.12 Hamilton Company

10.12.1 Hamilton Company Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hamilton Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Hamilton Company Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Hamilton Company Laboratory Automation Equipment Products Offered

10.12.5 Hamilton Company Recent Development

10.13 Anton Paar

10.13.1 Anton Paar Corporation Information

10.13.2 Anton Paar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Anton Paar Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Anton Paar Laboratory Automation Equipment Products Offered

10.13.5 Anton Paar Recent Development

10.14 Perkinelmer

10.14.1 Perkinelmer Corporation Information

10.14.2 Perkinelmer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Perkinelmer Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Perkinelmer Laboratory Automation Equipment Products Offered

10.14.5 Perkinelmer Recent Development

10.15 Eppendorf

10.15.1 Eppendorf Corporation Information

10.15.2 Eppendorf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Eppendorf Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Eppendorf Laboratory Automation Equipment Products Offered

10.15.5 Eppendorf Recent Development

10.16 Biomerieux

10.16.1 Biomerieux Corporation Information

10.16.2 Biomerieux Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Biomerieux Laboratory Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Biomerieux Laboratory Automation Equipment Products Offered

10.16.5 Biomerieux Recent Development

11 Laboratory Automation Equipment Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Laboratory Automation Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Laboratory Automation Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

