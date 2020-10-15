High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Stella Chemifa, FDAC, Solvay

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Research Report: Stella Chemifa, FDAC, Solvay, Morita, Sunlit Chemical, Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials, Do-Fluoride Chemicals, Suzhou Crystal Clear, Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials, Shaowu Fluoride

Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Segmentation by Product: UP Grade

UP-S Grade

UP-SS Grade

EL Grade



Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Segmentation by Application: Integrated Circuit

Solar Energy

Glass Product

Monitor Panel

Other



The High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market?

Table of Contents:

1 High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Overview

1.1 High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Product Overview

1.2 High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 UP Grade

1.2.2 UP-S Grade

1.2.3 UP-SS Grade

1.2.4 EL Grade

1.3 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid by Application

4.1 High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Segment by Application

4.1.1 Integrated Circuit

4.1.2 Solar Energy

4.1.3 Glass Product

4.1.4 Monitor Panel

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid by Application

4.5.2 Europe High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid by Application

4.5.4 Latin America High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid by Application

5 North America High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Business

10.1 Stella Chemifa

10.1.1 Stella Chemifa Corporation Information

10.1.2 Stella Chemifa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Stella Chemifa High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Stella Chemifa High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Products Offered

10.1.5 Stella Chemifa Recent Development

10.2 FDAC

10.2.1 FDAC Corporation Information

10.2.2 FDAC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 FDAC High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Stella Chemifa High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Products Offered

10.2.5 FDAC Recent Development

10.3 Solvay

10.3.1 Solvay Corporation Information

10.3.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Solvay High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Solvay High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Products Offered

10.3.5 Solvay Recent Development

10.4 Morita

10.4.1 Morita Corporation Information

10.4.2 Morita Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Morita High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Morita High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Products Offered

10.4.5 Morita Recent Development

10.5 Sunlit Chemical

10.5.1 Sunlit Chemical Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sunlit Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Sunlit Chemical High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sunlit Chemical High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Products Offered

10.5.5 Sunlit Chemical Recent Development

10.6 Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials

10.6.1 Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials Corporation Information

10.6.2 Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Products Offered

10.6.5 Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials Recent Development

10.7 Do-Fluoride Chemicals

10.7.1 Do-Fluoride Chemicals Corporation Information

10.7.2 Do-Fluoride Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Do-Fluoride Chemicals High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Do-Fluoride Chemicals High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Products Offered

10.7.5 Do-Fluoride Chemicals Recent Development

10.8 Suzhou Crystal Clear

10.8.1 Suzhou Crystal Clear Corporation Information

10.8.2 Suzhou Crystal Clear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Suzhou Crystal Clear High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Suzhou Crystal Clear High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Products Offered

10.8.5 Suzhou Crystal Clear Recent Development

10.9 Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials

10.9.1 Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials Corporation Information

10.9.2 Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Products Offered

10.9.5 Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials Recent Development

10.10 Shaowu Fluoride

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Shaowu Fluoride High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Shaowu Fluoride Recent Development

11 High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 High Purity Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”