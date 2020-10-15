Carbon Tool Steel Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Ovako, Samuel, Son & Co.

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Carbon Tool Steel market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carbon Tool Steel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carbon Tool Steel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carbon Tool Steel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carbon Tool Steel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carbon Tool Steel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carbon Tool Steel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carbon Tool Steel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carbon Tool Steel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Carbon Tool Steel Market Research Report: Ovako, Samuel, Son & Co., Bohler Uddeholm, Voestalpine, SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH, Sandvik, Fushun Special Steel, BaoSteel, TG, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Qilu Special Steel, Hitachi, ERAMET, Universal Stainless, Hudson Tool Steel, BAOSTEEL GROUP, AK Steel, Shark Steels

Global Carbon Tool Steel Market Segmentation by Product: 0.60–0.75% Carbon

0.76–0.90% Carbon

0.91–1.50% Carbon



Global Carbon Tool Steel Market Segmentation by Application: Kitchen Knives

Construction Consumables

Drills

Trays

Other



The Carbon Tool Steel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carbon Tool Steel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carbon Tool Steel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Carbon Tool Steel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carbon Tool Steel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Carbon Tool Steel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Carbon Tool Steel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carbon Tool Steel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Carbon Tool Steel Market Overview

1.1 Carbon Tool Steel Product Overview

1.2 Carbon Tool Steel Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 0.60–0.75% Carbon

1.2.2 0.76–0.90% Carbon

1.2.3 0.91–1.50% Carbon

1.3 Global Carbon Tool Steel Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Carbon Tool Steel Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Carbon Tool Steel Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Carbon Tool Steel Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Carbon Tool Steel Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Carbon Tool Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Carbon Tool Steel Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Carbon Tool Steel Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Carbon Tool Steel Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Carbon Tool Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Carbon Tool Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Carbon Tool Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Tool Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Carbon Tool Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Tool Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Carbon Tool Steel Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Carbon Tool Steel Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Carbon Tool Steel Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Carbon Tool Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Carbon Tool Steel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Carbon Tool Steel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Carbon Tool Steel Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Carbon Tool Steel Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Carbon Tool Steel as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Carbon Tool Steel Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Carbon Tool Steel Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Carbon Tool Steel Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Carbon Tool Steel Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Carbon Tool Steel Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Carbon Tool Steel Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Carbon Tool Steel Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Carbon Tool Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Carbon Tool Steel Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Carbon Tool Steel Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Carbon Tool Steel Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Carbon Tool Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Carbon Tool Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Carbon Tool Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Tool Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Tool Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Carbon Tool Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Carbon Tool Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Carbon Tool Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Carbon Tool Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Tool Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Tool Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Carbon Tool Steel by Application

4.1 Carbon Tool Steel Segment by Application

4.1.1 Kitchen Knives

4.1.2 Construction Consumables

4.1.3 Drills

4.1.4 Trays

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Carbon Tool Steel Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Carbon Tool Steel Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Carbon Tool Steel Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Carbon Tool Steel Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Carbon Tool Steel by Application

4.5.2 Europe Carbon Tool Steel by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Tool Steel by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Carbon Tool Steel by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Tool Steel by Application

5 North America Carbon Tool Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Carbon Tool Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Carbon Tool Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Carbon Tool Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Carbon Tool Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Carbon Tool Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Carbon Tool Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Carbon Tool Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Carbon Tool Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Carbon Tool Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Carbon Tool Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Tool Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Tool Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Tool Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Tool Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Carbon Tool Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Carbon Tool Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Carbon Tool Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Carbon Tool Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Carbon Tool Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Carbon Tool Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Tool Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Tool Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Tool Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Tool Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Carbon Tool Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carbon Tool Steel Business

10.1 Ovako

10.1.1 Ovako Corporation Information

10.1.2 Ovako Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Ovako Carbon Tool Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Ovako Carbon Tool Steel Products Offered

10.1.5 Ovako Recent Development

10.2 Samuel, Son & Co.

10.2.1 Samuel, Son & Co. Corporation Information

10.2.2 Samuel, Son & Co. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Samuel, Son & Co. Carbon Tool Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Ovako Carbon Tool Steel Products Offered

10.2.5 Samuel, Son & Co. Recent Development

10.3 Bohler Uddeholm

10.3.1 Bohler Uddeholm Corporation Information

10.3.2 Bohler Uddeholm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Bohler Uddeholm Carbon Tool Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Bohler Uddeholm Carbon Tool Steel Products Offered

10.3.5 Bohler Uddeholm Recent Development

10.4 Voestalpine

10.4.1 Voestalpine Corporation Information

10.4.2 Voestalpine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Voestalpine Carbon Tool Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Voestalpine Carbon Tool Steel Products Offered

10.4.5 Voestalpine Recent Development

10.5 SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH

10.5.1 SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH Corporation Information

10.5.2 SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH Carbon Tool Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH Carbon Tool Steel Products Offered

10.5.5 SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH Recent Development

10.6 Sandvik

10.6.1 Sandvik Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sandvik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Sandvik Carbon Tool Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Sandvik Carbon Tool Steel Products Offered

10.6.5 Sandvik Recent Development

10.7 Fushun Special Steel

10.7.1 Fushun Special Steel Corporation Information

10.7.2 Fushun Special Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Fushun Special Steel Carbon Tool Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Fushun Special Steel Carbon Tool Steel Products Offered

10.7.5 Fushun Special Steel Recent Development

10.8 BaoSteel

10.8.1 BaoSteel Corporation Information

10.8.2 BaoSteel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 BaoSteel Carbon Tool Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 BaoSteel Carbon Tool Steel Products Offered

10.8.5 BaoSteel Recent Development

10.9 TG

10.9.1 TG Corporation Information

10.9.2 TG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 TG Carbon Tool Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 TG Carbon Tool Steel Products Offered

10.9.5 TG Recent Development

10.10 Nachi-Fujikoshi

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Carbon Tool Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi Carbon Tool Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Nachi-Fujikoshi Recent Development

10.11 Qilu Special Steel

10.11.1 Qilu Special Steel Corporation Information

10.11.2 Qilu Special Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Qilu Special Steel Carbon Tool Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Qilu Special Steel Carbon Tool Steel Products Offered

10.11.5 Qilu Special Steel Recent Development

10.12 Hitachi

10.12.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Hitachi Carbon Tool Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Hitachi Carbon Tool Steel Products Offered

10.12.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.13 ERAMET

10.13.1 ERAMET Corporation Information

10.13.2 ERAMET Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 ERAMET Carbon Tool Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 ERAMET Carbon Tool Steel Products Offered

10.13.5 ERAMET Recent Development

10.14 Universal Stainless

10.14.1 Universal Stainless Corporation Information

10.14.2 Universal Stainless Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Universal Stainless Carbon Tool Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Universal Stainless Carbon Tool Steel Products Offered

10.14.5 Universal Stainless Recent Development

10.15 Hudson Tool Steel

10.15.1 Hudson Tool Steel Corporation Information

10.15.2 Hudson Tool Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Hudson Tool Steel Carbon Tool Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Hudson Tool Steel Carbon Tool Steel Products Offered

10.15.5 Hudson Tool Steel Recent Development

10.16 BAOSTEEL GROUP

10.16.1 BAOSTEEL GROUP Corporation Information

10.16.2 BAOSTEEL GROUP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 BAOSTEEL GROUP Carbon Tool Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 BAOSTEEL GROUP Carbon Tool Steel Products Offered

10.16.5 BAOSTEEL GROUP Recent Development

10.17 AK Steel

10.17.1 AK Steel Corporation Information

10.17.2 AK Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 AK Steel Carbon Tool Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 AK Steel Carbon Tool Steel Products Offered

10.17.5 AK Steel Recent Development

10.18 Shark Steels

10.18.1 Shark Steels Corporation Information

10.18.2 Shark Steels Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Shark Steels Carbon Tool Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Shark Steels Carbon Tool Steel Products Offered

10.18.5 Shark Steels Recent Development

11 Carbon Tool Steel Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Carbon Tool Steel Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Carbon Tool Steel Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”