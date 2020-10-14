Video Paas Market Will Be Valued At US$97.67 bn By 2016–2024-End Latest Research

The global video communication platform as a service (PaaS) market demonstrates a highly fragmented business landscape, states Persistence Market Research (PMR) in a new research report. Several companies, namely,

Vidyo

GENBAND

Tokbox

Xura

Sinch

Agro.io

Twilio, Inc.

Sightcall

Others

These participants are focusing aggressively on the technological advancement of their products and services to meet the demand of their consumers. Over the next few years, they are expected to shift their focus towards partnerships and mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their consumer base. According to PMR’s estimations, the global market for video communication platform as a service was worth US$97.67 bn in 2016, reports the research study.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11917

Widening Application Base of Video Communication Platform as a Service (PaaS) to Boost Market’s Growth

The global market for video communication platform as a service (PaaS) is gaining remarkably from the increasing demand for this service in the business, media, education, and the healthcare sectors, rising uptake of video communication facilities in enterprises, and the augmenting penetration of the Internet, worldwide. The increase in the cloud integration is also propelling the revenue of the global market further. However, the increasing concerns among consumers pertaining to data security, rising quality issues, and the dearth of appropriate business cases for real-time communications may restrict the growth of the global market for video communication Platform as a Service (PaaS) over the next few years.

Various prominent trends are expected to administer the worldwide market for video communication Platform as a Service (PaaS) in the years to come. The augmenting popularity of 3D video conferencing, rising focus on mobile video conferencing, increasing uptake of browser-based video conferencing via WebRTC, and the surge in private cloud network by service providers are some of the key trends that are expected to influence the global market for video communication Platform as a Service (PaaS) during the period of the forecast, states the research study.

Presence of Technologically Advanced IT Infrastructure to Ensure North America’s Dominance

In terms of geography, the global market for video communication Platform as a Service (PaaS) registers its presence into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. With a share of more than 85% in the overall market, North America emerged as the leading geographical segment of this market in 2016. The regional market is anticipated to retain its top spot throughout the forecast period, thanks to the presence of a technologically advanced IT infrastructure.

For critical insights on the keyword market, request for methodology here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/11917

Amongst other regional markets, Europe and Asia Pacific are likely to report a steady surge in their respective markets for video communication Platform as a Service (PaaS) over the forthcoming years. Europe is expected to benefit from the presence of a large pool of players while Asia Pacific will thrive on the ample untapped potential it offers, notes the research report.

The review is based on a report by Persistence Market Research, titled “Global Market Study on Video Communication Platform as a Service (PaaS): Private Cloud Segment to Account for 57.4% Value Share by 2016 End.”

The global market for video communication platform as a service (PaaS) is segmented into:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

By Vertical

Banking

Discrete Manufacturing

Government Agencies

Process Manufacturing

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Energy and Utilities

Investment Services

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

For comprehensive insights on keyword adoption, ask an analyst [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/11917

For Related Reports @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/category/electronics-and-smart-devices.asp

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

Ph.no. +1-646-568-7751

E-mail id- [email protected]

Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com