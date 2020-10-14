COVID-19 Impact on Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market Projected to Register 5.8% CAGR to 2025
Global Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025
Retail banking is a typical mass-market banking industry that lets its customers use local branches of the more widespread commercial banking establishments. Retail banking is also generally known as consumer banking. Its services include mortgages, certificates of deposit (CDs), savings and checking accounts, debit/credit cards, and personal loans. The retail banking sector mainly focuses on catering to the needs of its retail clients.
According to this study, over the next five years the Retail Bank Loyalty Program market will register a 5.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1209.2 million by 2025, from $ 964.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Retail Bank Loyalty Program business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Retail Bank Loyalty Program market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Maritz, Exchange Solutions, FIS Corporate, Aimia, TIBCO Software, IBM, Comarch, Hitachi-solutions, Loyalty Lab, Oracle Corporation, Bpm’online, Customer Portfolios
This study considers the Retail Bank Loyalty Program value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
B2C Solutions
B2B Solutions
Corporate
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Personal User
Business User
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Retail Bank Loyalty Program market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Retail Bank Loyalty Program market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Retail Bank Loyalty Program players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Retail Bank Loyalty Program with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Retail Bank Loyalty Program submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Retail Bank Loyalty Program by Players
4 Retail Bank Loyalty Program by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Maritz
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Retail Bank Loyalty Program Product Offered
11.1.3 Maritz Retail Bank Loyalty Program Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Maritz News
11.2 Exchange Solutions
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Retail Bank Loyalty Program Product Offered
11.2.3 Exchange Solutions Retail Bank Loyalty Program Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Exchange Solutions News
11.3 FIS Corporate
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Retail Bank Loyalty Program Product Offered
11.3.3 FIS Corporate Retail Bank Loyalty Program Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 FIS Corporate News
11.4 Aimia
