Stand-up Pouches Market To Touch US$ 17.5 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Stand-up Pouches market expected to CAGR of 7.4%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 17.5 Bn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Stand-up Pouches market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Stand-up Pouches market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Stand-up Pouches market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Stand-up Pouches market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Stand-up Pouches market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

Amcor, Bemis Company, Berry Global Group, Mondi, Sonoco, Sealed Air, Coveris, ProAmpac, Smurfit Kappa, and Huhtamaki.

Market segmentation

Market By Product Type

Standard

Aseptic

Retort

Hot-filled

Market By Material Type

Plastic

Paper

Metal

Bioplastic

Market By Closure

Tear Notch

Zipper

Spout

Market By Application

Food & Beverages

Pet Food

Healthcare

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Homecare

Others

Market By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest if Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Meddle East & Africa

Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Stand-up Pouches

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Stand-up Pouches Market By Product Type

1.2.2.1. Global Stand-up Pouches Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product Type (2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Stand-up Pouches Market Revenue Share By Product Type in 2020

1.2.2.3. Standard

1.2.2.4. Aseptic

1.2.2.5. Retort

1.2.2.6. Hot-filled

1.2.3. Stand-up Pouches Market By Material Type

1.2.3.1. Global Stand-up Pouches Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Material Type (2020-2027)

1.2.3.2. Plastic

1.2.3.3. Paper

1.2.3.4. Metal

1.2.3.5. Bioplastic

1.2.4. Stand-up Pouches Market By Closure

1.2.4.1. Global Stand-up Pouches Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Closure (2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. Tear Notch

1.2.4.3. Zipper

1.2.4.4. Spout

1.2.5. Stand-up Pouches Market By Application

1.2.5.1. Global Stand-up Pouches Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Applicationr (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. Food & Beverages

1.2.5.3. Pet Food

1.2.5.4. Healthcare

1.2.5.5. Personal Care & Cosmetics

1.2.5.6. Homecare

1.2.5.7. Others

1.2.6. Stand-up Pouches Market By Geography

1.2.6.1. Global Stand-up Pouches Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.6.2. North America Stand-up Pouches Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.3. Europe Stand-up Pouches Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Stand-up Pouches Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.5. Latin America Stand-up Pouches Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Stand-up Pouches Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2020

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Stand-up Pouches Major Manufacturers in 2020

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Stand-up Pouches Major Manufacturers in 2020

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Stand-up Pouches Major Manufacturers in 2020

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Stand-up Pouches Major Manufacturers in 2020

CHAPTER 4. STAND-UP POUCHES MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Global Stand-up Pouches Revenue By Product Type

4.2. Standard

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Aseptic

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Retort

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5. Hot-filled

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. STAND-UP POUCHES MARKET BY MATERIAL TYPE

5.1. Global Stand-up Pouches Revenue By Material Type

5.2. Plastic

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Paper

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Metal

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Bioplastic

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. STAND-UP POUCHES MARKET BY CLOSURE

6.1. Global Stand-up Pouches Revenue By Closure

6.2. Tear Notch

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Zipper

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Spout

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. STAND-UP POUCHES MARKET BY APPLICATION

7.1. Global Stand-up Pouches Revenue By Application

7.2. Food & Beverages

7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3. Pet Food

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Healthcare

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5. Personal Care & Cosmetics

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6. Homecare

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7. Others

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA STAND-UP POUCHES MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. North America Stand-up Pouches Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. North America Stand-up Pouches Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. U.S.

8.3.1. U.S. Stand-up Pouches Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Closure, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Canada

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Closure, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. EUROPE STAND-UP POUCHES MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Europe Stand-up Pouches Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Europe Stand-up Pouches Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. UK

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Closure, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Germany

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Closure, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. France

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Closure, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Spain

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Closure, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. Rest of Europe

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Closure, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC STAND-UP POUCHES MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Asia-Pacific Stand-up Pouches Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Asia-Pacific Stand-up Pouches Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. China

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Closure, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Japan

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Closure, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. India

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Closure, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6. Australia

10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Closure, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7. South Korea

10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Closure, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Closure, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA STAND-UP POUCHES MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Latin America Stand-up Pouches Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Latin America Stand-up Pouches Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. Brazil

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Closure, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. Mexico

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Closure, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Latin America

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Closure, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA STAND-UP POUCHES MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Middle East & Africa Stand-up Pouches Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.2. Middle East & Africa Stand-up Pouches Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

12.3. GCC

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Closure, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4. South Africa

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Closure, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Closure, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. Amcor

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Type Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. Bemis Company

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Type Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. Berry Global Group

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Type Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. Mondi

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Type Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. Sonoco

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Type Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. Sealed Air

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Type Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

13.7. Coveris

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Overview

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Type Portfolio

13.7.5. Key Developments

13.7.6. Strategies

13.8. ProAmpac

13.8.1. Company Snapshot

13.8.2. Overview

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Type Portfolio

13.8.5. Key Developments

13.8.6. Strategies

13.9. Smurfit Kappa

13.9.1. Company Snapshot

13.9.2. Overview

13.9.3. Financial Overview

13.9.4. Type Portfolio

13.9.5. Key Developments

13.9.6. Strategies

13.10. Huhtamaki

13.10.1. Company Snapshot

13.10.2. Overview

13.10.3. Financial Overview

13.10.4. Type Portfolio

13.10.5. Key Developments

13.10.6. Strategies

13.11. Others

13.11.1. Company Snapshot

13.11.2. Overview

13.11.3. Financial Overview

13.11.4. Type Portfolio

13.11.5. Key Developments

13.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

