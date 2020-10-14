Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Growing at a US$ 6,354.7 Mn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) market expected to CAGR of 25.7%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 6,354.7 Mn in 2027.
The study primarily analyses the scale of the Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).
The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) market.
The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.
Market participants
Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, HUDWAY, LLC, Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Visteon Corporation, Yazaki Corporation.
Market segmentation
Market By HUD Type
Windshield
Combiner
Market By Application
Premium Car
Luxury car
Mid-segment car
Economy car
Market By Vehicle Type
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicle
Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD)
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market By HUD Type
1.2.2.1. Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By HUD Type (2020-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue Share By HUD Type in 2019
1.2.2.3. Windshield
1.2.2.4. Combiner
1.2.3. Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market By Application
1.2.3.1. Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2020-2027)
1.2.3.2. Premium Car
1.2.3.3. Luxury car
1.2.3.4. Mid-segment car
1.2.3.5. Economy car
1.2.4. Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market By Vehicle Type
1.2.4.1. Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Vehicle Type (2020-2027)
1.2.4.2. Passenger Cars
1.2.4.3. Commercial Vehicle
1.2.5. Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market By Geography
1.2.5.1. Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Geography (2020-2027)
1.2.5.2. North America Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.3. Europe Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.5. Latin America Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. AUTOMOTIVE HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD) MARKET BY HUD TYPE
4.1. Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Revenue By HUD Type
4.2. Windshield
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Combiner
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. AUTOMOTIVE HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD) MARKET BY APPLICATION
5.1. Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Revenue By Application
5.2. Premium Car
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Luxury car
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4. Mid-segment car
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5. Economy car
5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. AUTOMOTIVE HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD) MARKET BY VEHICLE TYPE
6.1. Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Revenue By Vehicle Type
6.2. Passenger Cars
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Commercial Vehicle
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD) MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2. North America Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE AUTOMOTIVE HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD) MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. Europe Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC AUTOMOTIVE HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD) MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD) MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Mexico
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA AUTOMOTIVE HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD) MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East & Africa Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East & Africa Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
11.3. GCC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. South Africa
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE
12.1. Continental AG
12.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.1.2. Overview
12.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.4. Type Portfolio
12.1.5. Key Developments
12.1.6. Strategies
12.2. DENSO Corporation
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Overview
12.2.3. Financial Overview
12.2.4. Type Portfolio
12.2.5. Key Developments
12.2.6. Strategies
12.3. HUDWAY
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Overview
12.3.3. Financial Overview
12.3.4. Type Portfolio
12.3.5. Key Developments
12.3.6. Strategies
12.4. LLC
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Overview
12.4.3. Financial Overview
12.4.4. Type Portfolio
12.4.5. Key Developments
12.4.6. Strategies
12.5. Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd
12.5.1. Company Snapshot
12.5.2. Overview
12.5.3. Financial Overview
12.5.4. Type Portfolio
12.5.5. Key Developments
12.5.6. Strategies
12.6. Panasonic Corporation
12.6.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.2. Overview
12.6.3. Financial Overview
12.6.4. Type Portfolio
12.6.5. Key Developments
12.6.6. Strategies
12.7. Pioneer Corporation
12.7.1. Company Snapshot
12.7.2. Overview
12.7.3. Financial Overview
12.7.4. Type Portfolio
12.7.5. Key Developments
12.7.6. Strategies
12.8. Robert Bosch GmbH
12.8.1. Company Snapshot
12.8.2. Overview
12.8.3. Financial Overview
12.8.4. Type Portfolio
12.8.5. Key Developments
12.8.6. Strategies
12.9. Visteon Corporation
12.9.1. Company Snapshot
12.9.2. Overview
12.9.3. Financial Overview
12.9.4. Type Portfolio
12.9.5. Key Developments
12.9.6. Strategies
12.10. Yazaki Corporation
12.10.1. Company Snapshot
12.10.2. Overview
12.10.3. Financial Overview
12.10.4. Type Portfolio
12.10.5. Key Developments
12.10.6. Strategies
12.11. Others
12.11.1. Company Snapshot
12.11.2. Overview
12.11.3. Financial Overview
12.11.4. Type Portfolio
12.11.5. Key Developments
12.11.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Initial Data Search
13.1.2. Secondary Research
13.1.3. Primary Research
13.2. Assumptions and Scope
