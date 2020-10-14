Autonomous Forklift Market Growing at a US$ 12,162.10 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Autonomous Forklift market will register a 7.14% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 12,162.10 Mn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Autonomous Forklift Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Autonomous Forklift market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Autonomous Forklift in major regions globally.

The market report on the Autonomous Forklift also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Autonomous Forklift Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Autonomous Forklift industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, AB Volvo, Jungheinrich AG, Linde Material Handling, KION Group AG, Toyota Material Handling Group, OTTO Motors, Balyo Robotic, Crown equipment, among others.

Market Segmentation

Market By Sales Channel

In-house Purchase

Leasing

Market By Automation level

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Level 4

Level 5

Market By Tonnage

Below 5 tons

5-10 tons

More than 10 tons

Market By Application

Manufacturing

Warehousing

Freight and Logistics

Others

Market By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest if Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Meddle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Autonomous Forklift

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Autonomous Forklift Market By Sales Channel

1.2.2.1. Global Autonomous Forklift Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Sales Channel (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Autonomous Forklift Market Revenue Share By Sales Channel in 2018

1.2.2.3. In-house Purchase

1.2.2.4. Leasing

1.2.3. Autonomous Forklift Market By Automation level

1.2.3.1. Global Autonomous Forklift Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Automation level (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Level 1

1.2.3.3. Level 2

1.2.3.4. Level 3

1.2.3.5. Level 4

1.2.3.6. Level 5

1.2.4. Autonomous Forklift Market By Tonnage

1.2.4.1. Global Autonomous Forklift Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Tonnage (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Below 5 tons

1.2.4.3. 5-10 tons

1.2.4.4. More than 10 tons

1.2.5. Autonomous Forklift Market By Application

1.2.5.1. Global Autonomous Forklift Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. Manufacturing

1.2.5.3. Warehousing

1.2.5.4. Freight and Logistics

1.2.5.5. Others

1.2.6. Autonomous Forklift Market By Geography

1.2.6.1. Global Autonomous Forklift Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.6.2. North America Autonomous Forklift Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.6.3. Europe Autonomous Forklift Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Forklift Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.6.5. Latin America Autonomous Forklift Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Autonomous Forklift Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Autonomous Forklift Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Autonomous Forklift Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Autonomous Forklift Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Autonomous Forklift Major Manufacturers in 2018

CHAPTER 4. AUTONOMOUS FORKLIFT MARKET BY SALES CHANNEL

4.1. Global Autonomous Forklift Revenue By Sales Channel

4.2. In-house Purchase

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Leasing

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. AUTONOMOUS FORKLIFT MARKET BY AUTOMATION LEVEL

5.1. Global Autonomous Forklift Revenue By Automation level

5.2. Level 1

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Level 2

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Level 3

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Level 4

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6. Level 5

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. AUTONOMOUS FORKLIFT MARKET BY TONNAGE

6.1. Global Autonomous Forklift Revenue By Tonnage

6.2. Below 5 tons

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. 5-10 tons

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. More than 10 tons

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. AUTONOMOUS FORKLIFT MARKET BY APPLICATION

7.1. Global Autonomous Forklift Revenue By Application

7.2. Manufacturing

7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3. Warehousing

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Freight and Logistics

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. Others

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA AUTONOMOUS FORKLIFT MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. North America Autonomous Forklift Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. North America Autonomous Forklift Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. U.S.

8.3.1. U.S. Autonomous Forklift Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Tonnage, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Canada

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Tonnage, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. EUROPE AUTONOMOUS FORKLIFT MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Europe Autonomous Forklift Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Europe Autonomous Forklift Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. UK

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Tonnage, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Germany

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Tonnage, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. France

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Tonnage, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Spain

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Tonnage, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. Rest of Europe

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Tonnage, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC AUTONOMOUS FORKLIFT MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Forklift Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Forklift Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. China

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Tonnage, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Japan

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Tonnage, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. India

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Tonnage, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6. Australia

10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Tonnage, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7. South Korea

10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Tonnage, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Tonnage, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA AUTONOMOUS FORKLIFT MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Latin America Autonomous Forklift Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Latin America Autonomous Forklift Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. Brazil

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Tonnage, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. Mexico

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Tonnage, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Latin America

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Tonnage, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA AUTONOMOUS FORKLIFT MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Middle East & Africa Autonomous Forklift Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Middle East & Africa Autonomous Forklift Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. GCC

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Tonnage, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. South Africa

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Tonnage, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Tonnage, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. Hyundai Heavy Industries Group

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Type Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. AB Volvo

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Type Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. Jungheinrich AG

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Type Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. Linde Material Handling

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Type Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. KION Group AG

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Type Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. Toyota Material Handling Group

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Type Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

13.7. OTTO Motors

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Overview

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Type Portfolio

13.7.5. Key Developments

13.7.6. Strategies

13.8. Balyo Robotic

13.8.1. Company Snapshot

13.8.2. Overview

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Type Portfolio

13.8.5. Key Developments

13.8.6. Strategies

13.9. Crown equipment

13.9.1. Company Snapshot

13.9.2. Overview

13.9.3. Financial Overview

13.9.4. Type Portfolio

13.9.5. Key Developments

13.9.6. Strategies

13.10. Others

13.10.1. Company Snapshot

13.10.2. Overview

13.10.3. Financial Overview

13.10.4. Type Portfolio

13.10.5. Key Developments

13.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

