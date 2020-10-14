Connected Healthcare Market To Touch Over US$ 6,600 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Connected Healthcare market will register a 11% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 6,600 Mn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Connected Healthcare Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Connected Healthcare market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Connected Healthcare in major regions globally.

The market report on the Connected Healthcare also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Connected Healthcare Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Connected Healthcare industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

IBM Corporation, Accenture Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, GE Healthcare, Microsoft Corporation, Medtronic, Airstrip Technology, Allscripts, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Athenahealth Inc., Cerner, Agamatrix, Inc., AliveCor Inc., Qualcomm, and others.

Market Segmentation

Connected Healthcare Market By Function

Telemedicine

Home Monitoring

Assisted Living

Clinical Monitoring

Connected Healthcare Market By Type

e-Prescription

m-Health Services

m-Health Devices

Connected Healthcare Market By Application

Diagnosis & Treatment

Monitoring Applications

Education & Awareness

Wellness & Prevention

Healthcare Management

Connected Healthcare Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Connected Healthcare

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Connected Healthcare Market By Function

1.2.2.1. Global Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Function (2016-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Connected Healthcare Market Revenue Share By Function in 2019

1.2.2.3. Telemedicine

1.2.2.4. Home Monitoring

1.2.2.5. Assisted Living

1.2.2.6. Clinical Monitoring

1.2.3. Connected Healthcare Market By Type

1.2.3.1. Global Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2016-2027)

1.2.3.1.1. e-Prescription

1.2.3.1.2. m-Health Services

1.2.3.1.3. m-Health Devices

1.2.4. Connected Healthcare Market By Application

1.2.4.1. Global Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2016-2027)

1.2.4.2. Diagnosis & Treatment

1.2.4.3. Monitoring Applications

1.2.4.4. Education & Awareness

1.2.4.5. Wellness & Prevention

1.2.4.6. Healthcare Management

1.2.5. Connected Healthcare Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Geography (2016-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Connected Healthcare Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Connected Healthcare Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Connected Healthcare Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Connected Healthcare Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. CONNECTED HEALTHCARE MARKET BY FUNCTION

4.1. Global Connected Healthcare Revenue By Function

4.2. Telemedicine

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Home Monitoring

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Assisted Living

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5. Clinical Monitoring

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. CONNECTED HEALTHCARE MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Global Connected Healthcare Revenue By Type

5.2. e-Prescription

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. m-Health Services

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. m-Health Devices

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. CONNECTED HEALTHCARE MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Global Connected Healthcare Revenue By Application

6.2. Diagnosis & Treatment

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Monitoring Applications

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Education & Awareness

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5. Wellness & Prevention

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6. Healthcare Management

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA CONNECTED HEALTHCARE MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Connected Healthcare Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE CONNECTED HEALTHCARE MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Connected Healthcare Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC CONNECTED HEALTHCARE MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Connected Healthcare Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA CONNECTED HEALTHCARE MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Connected Healthcare Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA CONNECTED HEALTHCARE MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & AFRICA Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & AFRICA Connected Healthcare Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & AFRICA

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. IBM Corporation

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Type Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Accenture Plc

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Type Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Boston Scientific Corporation

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Type Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. SAP SE

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Type Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Oracle Corporation

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Type Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. GE Healthcare

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Type Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Microsoft Corporation

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Type Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Medtronic

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Type Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Airstrip Technology

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Type Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Allscripts

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Type Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

12.11. Others

12.11.1. Company Snapshot

12.11.2. Overview

12.11.3. Financial Overview

12.11.4. Type Portfolio

12.11.5. Key Developments

12.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

