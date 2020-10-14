NPK Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026 | Nutrien, Yara, K+S

“

The report titled Global NPK Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global NPK market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global NPK market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global NPK market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global NPK market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The NPK report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the NPK report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global NPK market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global NPK market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global NPK market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global NPK market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global NPK market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global NPK Market Research Report: Nutrien, Yara, K+S, Euro Chem, Acron, Rossosh, ZAT, ICL, Helena Chem, IFFCO, Helm AG, Azomures, Uralchem, Phosagro, Kingenta, Xinyangfeng, Stanley, Luxi Chem, Aboolo, SACF, Batian, Huachang Chem, Hongri Acron, Yihua, Fengxi Fert, Goldym, Shindoo, Yuntianhua, Xinlianxin, Liuguo Chem

Global NPK Market Segmentation by Product: Chlorine-Based Compound Fertilizers

Sulfur-Based Compound Fertilizers

Nitro-Based Compound Fertilizers

Urea-Based Compound Fertilizer



Global NPK Market Segmentation by Application: Agriculture

Forestry

Horticulture

Other



The NPK Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global NPK market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global NPK market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the NPK market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in NPK industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global NPK market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global NPK market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global NPK market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 NPK Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key NPK Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global NPK Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Chlorine-Based Compound Fertilizers

1.4.3 Sulfur-Based Compound Fertilizers

1.4.4 Nitro-Based Compound Fertilizers

1.4.5 Urea-Based Compound Fertilizer

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global NPK Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Agriculture

1.5.3 Forestry

1.5.4 Horticulture

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global NPK Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global NPK Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global NPK Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global NPK, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global NPK Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global NPK Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global NPK Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 NPK Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 NPK Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 NPK Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 NPK Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 NPK Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 NPK Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global NPK Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by NPK Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global NPK Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 NPK Price by Manufacturers

3.4 NPK Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 NPK Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers NPK Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into NPK Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global NPK Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global NPK Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global NPK Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 NPK Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global NPK Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global NPK Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global NPK Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 NPK Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global NPK Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global NPK Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global NPK Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global NPK Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 NPK Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 NPK Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global NPK Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global NPK Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global NPK Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America NPK by Country

6.1.1 North America NPK Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America NPK Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America NPK Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America NPK Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe NPK by Country

7.1.1 Europe NPK Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe NPK Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe NPK Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe NPK Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific NPK by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific NPK Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific NPK Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific NPK Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific NPK Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America NPK by Country

9.1.1 Latin America NPK Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America NPK Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America NPK Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America NPK Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa NPK by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa NPK Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa NPK Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa NPK Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa NPK Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nutrien

11.1.1 Nutrien Corporation Information

11.1.2 Nutrien Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Nutrien Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Nutrien NPK Products Offered

11.1.5 Nutrien Related Developments

11.2 Yara

11.2.1 Yara Corporation Information

11.2.2 Yara Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Yara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Yara NPK Products Offered

11.2.5 Yara Related Developments

11.3 K+S

11.3.1 K+S Corporation Information

11.3.2 K+S Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 K+S Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 K+S NPK Products Offered

11.3.5 K+S Related Developments

11.4 Euro Chem

11.4.1 Euro Chem Corporation Information

11.4.2 Euro Chem Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Euro Chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Euro Chem NPK Products Offered

11.4.5 Euro Chem Related Developments

11.5 Acron

11.5.1 Acron Corporation Information

11.5.2 Acron Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Acron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Acron NPK Products Offered

11.5.5 Acron Related Developments

11.6 Rossosh

11.6.1 Rossosh Corporation Information

11.6.2 Rossosh Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Rossosh Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Rossosh NPK Products Offered

11.6.5 Rossosh Related Developments

11.7 ZAT

11.7.1 ZAT Corporation Information

11.7.2 ZAT Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 ZAT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 ZAT NPK Products Offered

11.7.5 ZAT Related Developments

11.8 ICL

11.8.1 ICL Corporation Information

11.8.2 ICL Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 ICL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 ICL NPK Products Offered

11.8.5 ICL Related Developments

11.9 Helena Chem

11.9.1 Helena Chem Corporation Information

11.9.2 Helena Chem Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Helena Chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Helena Chem NPK Products Offered

11.9.5 Helena Chem Related Developments

11.10 IFFCO

11.10.1 IFFCO Corporation Information

11.10.2 IFFCO Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 IFFCO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 IFFCO NPK Products Offered

11.10.5 IFFCO Related Developments

11.12 Azomures

11.12.1 Azomures Corporation Information

11.12.2 Azomures Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Azomures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Azomures Products Offered

11.12.5 Azomures Related Developments

11.13 Uralchem

11.13.1 Uralchem Corporation Information

11.13.2 Uralchem Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Uralchem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Uralchem Products Offered

11.13.5 Uralchem Related Developments

11.14 Phosagro

11.14.1 Phosagro Corporation Information

11.14.2 Phosagro Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Phosagro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Phosagro Products Offered

11.14.5 Phosagro Related Developments

11.15 Kingenta

11.15.1 Kingenta Corporation Information

11.15.2 Kingenta Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Kingenta Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Kingenta Products Offered

11.15.5 Kingenta Related Developments

11.16 Xinyangfeng

11.16.1 Xinyangfeng Corporation Information

11.16.2 Xinyangfeng Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Xinyangfeng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Xinyangfeng Products Offered

11.16.5 Xinyangfeng Related Developments

11.17 Stanley

11.17.1 Stanley Corporation Information

11.17.2 Stanley Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Stanley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Stanley Products Offered

11.17.5 Stanley Related Developments

11.18 Luxi Chem

11.18.1 Luxi Chem Corporation Information

11.18.2 Luxi Chem Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Luxi Chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Luxi Chem Products Offered

11.18.5 Luxi Chem Related Developments

11.19 Aboolo

11.19.1 Aboolo Corporation Information

11.19.2 Aboolo Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Aboolo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Aboolo Products Offered

11.19.5 Aboolo Related Developments

11.20 SACF

11.20.1 SACF Corporation Information

11.20.2 SACF Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 SACF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 SACF Products Offered

11.20.5 SACF Related Developments

11.21 Batian

11.21.1 Batian Corporation Information

11.21.2 Batian Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 Batian Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Batian Products Offered

11.21.5 Batian Related Developments

11.22 Huachang Chem

11.22.1 Huachang Chem Corporation Information

11.22.2 Huachang Chem Description and Business Overview

11.22.3 Huachang Chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Huachang Chem Products Offered

11.22.5 Huachang Chem Related Developments

11.23 Hongri Acron

11.23.1 Hongri Acron Corporation Information

11.23.2 Hongri Acron Description and Business Overview

11.23.3 Hongri Acron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Hongri Acron Products Offered

11.23.5 Hongri Acron Related Developments

11.24 Yihua

11.24.1 Yihua Corporation Information

11.24.2 Yihua Description and Business Overview

11.24.3 Yihua Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 Yihua Products Offered

11.24.5 Yihua Related Developments

11.25 Fengxi Fert

11.25.1 Fengxi Fert Corporation Information

11.25.2 Fengxi Fert Description and Business Overview

11.25.3 Fengxi Fert Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.25.4 Fengxi Fert Products Offered

11.25.5 Fengxi Fert Related Developments

11.26 Goldym

11.26.1 Goldym Corporation Information

11.26.2 Goldym Description and Business Overview

11.26.3 Goldym Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.26.4 Goldym Products Offered

11.26.5 Goldym Related Developments

11.27 Shindoo

11.27.1 Shindoo Corporation Information

11.27.2 Shindoo Description and Business Overview

11.27.3 Shindoo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.27.4 Shindoo Products Offered

11.27.5 Shindoo Related Developments

11.28 Yuntianhua

11.28.1 Yuntianhua Corporation Information

11.28.2 Yuntianhua Description and Business Overview

11.28.3 Yuntianhua Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.28.4 Yuntianhua Products Offered

11.28.5 Yuntianhua Related Developments

11.29 Xinlianxin

11.29.1 Xinlianxin Corporation Information

11.29.2 Xinlianxin Description and Business Overview

11.29.3 Xinlianxin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.29.4 Xinlianxin Products Offered

11.29.5 Xinlianxin Related Developments

11.30 Liuguo Chem

11.30.1 Liuguo Chem Corporation Information

11.30.2 Liuguo Chem Description and Business Overview

11.30.3 Liuguo Chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.30.4 Liuguo Chem Products Offered

11.30.5 Liuguo Chem Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 NPK Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global NPK Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global NPK Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America NPK Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: NPK Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: NPK Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: NPK Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe NPK Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: NPK Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: NPK Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: NPK Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific NPK Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: NPK Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: NPK Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: NPK Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America NPK Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: NPK Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: NPK Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: NPK Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa NPK Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: NPK Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: NPK Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: NPK Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key NPK Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 NPK Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

