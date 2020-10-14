Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth

Counterfeits are unauthorized reproductions of a trademarked brand which are identical to genuine products. Counterfeit goods include clothing, jewelry, medications, cigarettes, electronic equipment and parts among others. Secure packaging is necessary to avoid counterfeit products. Anti-counterfeiting packaging is defined as the process of assigning secure packaging to the product in order to minimize infringement and counterfeiting. The market for counterfeit goods is growing worldwide and companies have to work harder than ever to combat this threat.

Anti-counterfeiting technologies followed by companies can be classified as follows: overt, covert, forensic or sterilization. Overt anti-counterfeiting features enable the end users to verify the authenticity of a product. These features are prominently visible and expensive to reproduce. Holograms, optically variable device, color-shifting security inks and films, security graphics, sequential product numbering and on product marking are some of the overt features used by packaging companies. Covert anti-counterfeiting packaging features enable brand owners to identify counterfeited products.

Request a sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3262

Increasing consumer awareness, new application areas, technological advancements and growing demand for secured packaging are some of the major drivers of this market. In addition, increasing government regulations and emphasis laid on eradicating counterfeit good in emerging and developed economies is set to drive the market. However, high cost involved in implementing anti-counterfeiting packaging technologies and apprehension among the manufacturers about the security features of anti-counterfeiting packaging technology is expected to restrain the growth of this market.

Counterfeiting is a prevalent practice in majority of consumer industries. Hence, anti counterfeiting packaging technologies have applications in wide range of industries including food and beverage, entertainment, automotive, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, electronics and apparel among others. Food and beverage industry accounted for majority of the anti-counterfeiting packaging market. However, the pharmaceutical sector is expected to grow fastest among application segment due to high adoption rates of anti-counterfeiting packaging technologies by pharmaceutical industry.

Ask for brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3262

Some of the key players in this market are Zebra Technologies Corporation (the U.S.), Impinj Inc. (the U.S.), Avery Dennison Corporation(the U.S.), Alien Technology Corporation (the U.S.), Authentix (U.K.), Essentra PLC (U.K.), Sicpa(Switzerland), Advanced Track & Trace (France), Alp Vision (Switzerland), ATL Security Label Systems (the U.S.), Atlantic Zeiser (Germany) and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (the U.S.) among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Read our latest press release:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sales-in-pizza-box-market-gets-thrust-from-rise-in-home-delivery–takeaways-of-pizza-global-volume-to-climb-1-5x-from-2017-to-2025–301150984.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com