Track and Trace System Market 2020 – Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, pester pac automation

Track and trace system is an anti-counterfeiting solution used in food & beverage and pharmaceutical industry. Track and trace system is used for printing unique identification code onto the individual product once the products are packed and ready to move. Track and trace system allows tracing the individual products throughout the supply chain. Various track and trace systems, ranging from basic to complex trace and track systems are offered by different manufacturers globally.

The growth of global track and trace system market is driven by the demand for anti-counterfeiting measures in the industries such as pharmaceuticals and food & beverages. Counterfeiting is rising as a major concern in the developing markets. The instances of forgery in pharmaceutical products are very high in developing markets such as India, China, Brazil as compared to developed markets.

Furthermore, pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries growth along with the consumer awareness towards the authenticity of the products are supplementing the demand for track and trace system market globally. Trends identified in the global track and trace system market are regulatory bodies such as US FDA (Food and Drug Administration), and European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) are mandating the pharmaceutical industry to print unique identification code on the medical package.

Based on the geographies, global track and trace system market is segmented into five key regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions mentioned above, North America accounts for a significant share of track and trace packaging market. The dominance of pharmaceutical packaging industry is a key factor contributing to the growth of track and trace system market in North America as compared to the other regions.

Government regulations minimizing the counterfeiting practices in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical products is another factor attributing to the growth of track and trace system market in the region. North America is followed by Europe, following the similar trend. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow a significant rate over the forecast period, owing to the rapid industrialization in the region and promising pharmaceutical industries in the region. Overall, the global track and trace market is anticipated to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Track and Trace System Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified in the global track and trace system market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, pester pac automation, Werum IT Solutions GmbH, Uhlmann Packaging Systems LP, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC., Marchesini Group S.p.A., and Weber Marking Systems GmbH.

