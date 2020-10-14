Solar Surgical Light Market Trends and Segments 2020-2030
Global Solar Surgical Light Market: Introduction
- A solar surgical light runs on electricity generated by solar panels. As these lights are based on solar power, their use helps in reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Solar surgical lights are highly economical for use in areas where grid electricity is not available continuously. They can be used in remote locations where the conventional power grid system is not available.
- Renewable energy has immense opportunity, as availability of conventional energy sources is limited. Due to its eco-friendly nature, renewable energy is expected to hold a significant share of the global energy industry in the near future.
Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Solar Surgical Light Market
- Increased adoption of solar-based products is one of the drivers of the global solar surgical light market. In the last few years, the demand for various solar power-based products has risen, which can be ascribed to the increase in investments in R&D of these products.
- Stringent government regulations to reduce carbon emissions is another major driving factor for the global solar surgical light market. Favorable government schemes to promote the installation of solar surgical light systems are also fueling the market. Furthermore, from the viewpoint of protection of the environment, a majority of industries and government bodies are shifting from conventional lighting systems toward solar power-based lights.
- On the other hand, availability of alternatives and requirement for large spaces for installation of solar surgical light systems are expected to restrain the global solar surgical light market during the forecast period.
Global Solar Surgical Light Market: Segmentation
- The global solar surgical light market can be segmented based on type, application, and end-user
- In terms of type, the global solar surgical light market can be segmented into ceiling mounted, mobile, wall mounted, and others. Among these, mobile is the dominant segment, due to high demand for mobile solar surgical lights from hospitals.
- Based on application, the global solar surgical light market can be fragmented into surgical suites, endoscopy procedures, dental procedures, and others. The surgical suites segment is anticipated to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period, due to high demand for surgical suites from multispecialty hospitals.
- Based on end-user, the global solar surgical light market can be segmented into ambulatory surgery centers and hospital operating rooms. The hospital operating rooms segment is expected to dominate the global solar surgical light market during the forecast period. This is attributable to significant rising investments in hospital buildings.
Global Solar Surgical Light Market: Regional Segmentation
- Based on region, the global solar surgical light market can be classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
- Government initiatives toward infrastructure development and rising investments in renewable energy in Asia Pacific are anticipated to drive the market in the region during the forecast period. India, China, and Japan are expected to dominate the market in the region during the forecast period, owing to significant rise in investments in infrastructure development and solar power generation programs in these countries.
- The solar surgical light market in North America is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing investments in the development of solar power-based lighting systems in the region. Stringent government regulations on GHG emissions are also likely to drive the market in North America during the forecast period.
- Europe is estimated to be another major region of the solar surgical light market in the next few years. A significant number of projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions have been taken up by countries in the region such as the U.K, Germany, Italy, and France.