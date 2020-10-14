Natural Gas Water Heater Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| A.O.Smith, Haier, Rinnai

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Natural Gas Water Heater market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Natural Gas Water Heater market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Natural Gas Water Heater report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1813854/global-natural-gas-water-heater-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Natural Gas Water Heater report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Natural Gas Water Heater market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Natural Gas Water Heater market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Natural Gas Water Heater market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Natural Gas Water Heater market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Natural Gas Water Heater market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Natural Gas Water Heater Market Research Report: A.O.Smith, Haier, Rinnai, Midea, BOSCH, ARISTON, Vanward, Sakura, Guangdong Macro Co., Ltd, Sacon, Rheem Manufacturing, Siemens, Bajaj Electricals, Bradford White, Crompton Greaves, ELDOMINVEST, Ferroli, Hubbell, Noritz

Global Natural Gas Water Heater Market Segmentation by Product: Below 10L

10-15L

15-20L

Above 20L



Global Natural Gas Water Heater Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial

Household



The Natural Gas Water Heater Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Natural Gas Water Heater market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Natural Gas Water Heater market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Natural Gas Water Heater market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Natural Gas Water Heater industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Natural Gas Water Heater market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Natural Gas Water Heater market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Natural Gas Water Heater market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1813854/global-natural-gas-water-heater-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Natural Gas Water Heater Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Natural Gas Water Heater Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Below 10L

1.3.3 10-15L

1.3.4 15-20L

1.3.5 Above 20L

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Commercial

1.4.3 Household

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Natural Gas Water Heater Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Natural Gas Water Heater Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Natural Gas Water Heater Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Natural Gas Water Heater Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Natural Gas Water Heater Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Natural Gas Water Heater Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Natural Gas Water Heater Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Natural Gas Water Heater Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Natural Gas Water Heater Market Trends

2.3.2 Natural Gas Water Heater Market Drivers

2.3.3 Natural Gas Water Heater Market Challenges

2.3.4 Natural Gas Water Heater Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Natural Gas Water Heater Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Natural Gas Water Heater Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Natural Gas Water Heater Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Natural Gas Water Heater Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Natural Gas Water Heater Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Natural Gas Water Heater Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Natural Gas Water Heater Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Natural Gas Water Heater Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Natural Gas Water Heater Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Natural Gas Water Heater as of 2019)

3.4 Global Natural Gas Water Heater Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Natural Gas Water Heater Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Natural Gas Water Heater Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Natural Gas Water Heater Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Natural Gas Water Heater Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Natural Gas Water Heater Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Natural Gas Water Heater Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Natural Gas Water Heater Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Natural Gas Water Heater Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Natural Gas Water Heater Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Natural Gas Water Heater Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Natural Gas Water Heater Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Natural Gas Water Heater Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Natural Gas Water Heater Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Natural Gas Water Heater Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Natural Gas Water Heater Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Natural Gas Water Heater Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Natural Gas Water Heater Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Natural Gas Water Heater Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Natural Gas Water Heater Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Natural Gas Water Heater Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Natural Gas Water Heater Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Natural Gas Water Heater Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Natural Gas Water Heater Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Natural Gas Water Heater Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Natural Gas Water Heater Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Natural Gas Water Heater Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Natural Gas Water Heater Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 A.O.Smith

8.1.1 A.O.Smith Corporation Information

8.1.2 A.O.Smith Business Overview

8.1.3 A.O.Smith Natural Gas Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Natural Gas Water Heater Products and Services

8.1.5 A.O.Smith SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 A.O.Smith Recent Developments

8.2 Haier

8.2.1 Haier Corporation Information

8.2.2 Haier Business Overview

8.2.3 Haier Natural Gas Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Natural Gas Water Heater Products and Services

8.2.5 Haier SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Haier Recent Developments

8.3 Rinnai

8.3.1 Rinnai Corporation Information

8.3.2 Rinnai Business Overview

8.3.3 Rinnai Natural Gas Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Natural Gas Water Heater Products and Services

8.3.5 Rinnai SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Rinnai Recent Developments

8.4 Midea

8.4.1 Midea Corporation Information

8.4.2 Midea Business Overview

8.4.3 Midea Natural Gas Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Natural Gas Water Heater Products and Services

8.4.5 Midea SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Midea Recent Developments

8.5 BOSCH

8.5.1 BOSCH Corporation Information

8.5.2 BOSCH Business Overview

8.5.3 BOSCH Natural Gas Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Natural Gas Water Heater Products and Services

8.5.5 BOSCH SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 BOSCH Recent Developments

8.6 ARISTON

8.6.1 ARISTON Corporation Information

8.6.2 ARISTON Business Overview

8.6.3 ARISTON Natural Gas Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Natural Gas Water Heater Products and Services

8.6.5 ARISTON SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 ARISTON Recent Developments

8.7 Vanward

8.7.1 Vanward Corporation Information

8.7.2 Vanward Business Overview

8.7.3 Vanward Natural Gas Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Natural Gas Water Heater Products and Services

8.7.5 Vanward SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Vanward Recent Developments

8.8 Sakura

8.8.1 Sakura Corporation Information

8.8.2 Sakura Business Overview

8.8.3 Sakura Natural Gas Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Natural Gas Water Heater Products and Services

8.8.5 Sakura SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Sakura Recent Developments

8.9 Guangdong Macro Co., Ltd

8.9.1 Guangdong Macro Co., Ltd Corporation Information

8.9.2 Guangdong Macro Co., Ltd Business Overview

8.9.3 Guangdong Macro Co., Ltd Natural Gas Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Natural Gas Water Heater Products and Services

8.9.5 Guangdong Macro Co., Ltd SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Guangdong Macro Co., Ltd Recent Developments

8.10 Sacon

8.10.1 Sacon Corporation Information

8.10.2 Sacon Business Overview

8.10.3 Sacon Natural Gas Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Natural Gas Water Heater Products and Services

8.10.5 Sacon SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Sacon Recent Developments

8.11 Rheem Manufacturing

8.11.1 Rheem Manufacturing Corporation Information

8.11.2 Rheem Manufacturing Business Overview

8.11.3 Rheem Manufacturing Natural Gas Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Natural Gas Water Heater Products and Services

8.11.5 Rheem Manufacturing SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Rheem Manufacturing Recent Developments

8.12 Siemens

8.12.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.12.2 Siemens Business Overview

8.12.3 Siemens Natural Gas Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Natural Gas Water Heater Products and Services

8.12.5 Siemens SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Siemens Recent Developments

8.13 Bajaj Electricals

8.13.1 Bajaj Electricals Corporation Information

8.13.2 Bajaj Electricals Business Overview

8.13.3 Bajaj Electricals Natural Gas Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Natural Gas Water Heater Products and Services

8.13.5 Bajaj Electricals SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Bajaj Electricals Recent Developments

8.14 Bradford White

8.14.1 Bradford White Corporation Information

8.14.2 Bradford White Business Overview

8.14.3 Bradford White Natural Gas Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Natural Gas Water Heater Products and Services

8.14.5 Bradford White SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Bradford White Recent Developments

8.15 Crompton Greaves

8.15.1 Crompton Greaves Corporation Information

8.15.2 Crompton Greaves Business Overview

8.15.3 Crompton Greaves Natural Gas Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Natural Gas Water Heater Products and Services

8.15.5 Crompton Greaves SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Crompton Greaves Recent Developments

8.16 ELDOMINVEST

8.16.1 ELDOMINVEST Corporation Information

8.16.2 ELDOMINVEST Business Overview

8.16.3 ELDOMINVEST Natural Gas Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Natural Gas Water Heater Products and Services

8.16.5 ELDOMINVEST SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 ELDOMINVEST Recent Developments

8.17 Ferroli

8.17.1 Ferroli Corporation Information

8.17.2 Ferroli Business Overview

8.17.3 Ferroli Natural Gas Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Natural Gas Water Heater Products and Services

8.17.5 Ferroli SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Ferroli Recent Developments

8.18 Hubbell

8.18.1 Hubbell Corporation Information

8.18.2 Hubbell Business Overview

8.18.3 Hubbell Natural Gas Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Natural Gas Water Heater Products and Services

8.18.5 Hubbell SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Hubbell Recent Developments

8.19 Noritz

8.19.1 Noritz Corporation Information

8.19.2 Noritz Business Overview

8.19.3 Noritz Natural Gas Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Natural Gas Water Heater Products and Services

8.19.5 Noritz SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 Noritz Recent Developments

9 Natural Gas Water Heater Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Natural Gas Water Heater Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Natural Gas Water Heater Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Natural Gas Water Heater Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Natural Gas Water Heater Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Natural Gas Water Heater Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Natural Gas Water Heater Sales Channels

11.2.2 Natural Gas Water Heater Distributors

11.3 Natural Gas Water Heater Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1813854/global-natural-gas-water-heater-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”