Slide Bearings Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Tenneco (Federal-Mogul), Daido Metal, GGB

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Slide Bearings market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Slide Bearings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Slide Bearings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Slide Bearings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Slide Bearings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Slide Bearings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Slide Bearings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Slide Bearings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Slide Bearings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Slide Bearings Market Research Report: Tenneco (Federal-Mogul), Daido Metal, GGB, Igus, RBC Bearings, Saint-Gobain, Oiles Corporation, SKF, CSB Sliding Bearings, NSK, Kaman, Technymon LTD, TriStar Plastics Corp, Beemer Precision Inc., CCTY Bearing Company, NTN, Schaeffler, Timken, Wieland

Global Slide Bearings Market Segmentation by Product: Radial

Axial

Others



Global Slide Bearings Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Oil & Gas

Railways

Medical

Others



The Slide Bearings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Slide Bearings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Slide Bearings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Slide Bearings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Slide Bearings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Slide Bearings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Slide Bearings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Slide Bearings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Slide Bearings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Slide Bearings Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Radial

1.3.3 Axial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Slide Bearings Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Aerospace

1.4.3 Automotive

1.4.4 Construction

1.4.5 Oil & Gas

1.4.6 Railways

1.4.7 Medical

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Slide Bearings Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Slide Bearings Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Slide Bearings Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Slide Bearings Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Slide Bearings Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Slide Bearings Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Slide Bearings Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Slide Bearings Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Slide Bearings Market Trends

2.3.2 Slide Bearings Market Drivers

2.3.3 Slide Bearings Market Challenges

2.3.4 Slide Bearings Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Slide Bearings Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Slide Bearings Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Slide Bearings Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Slide Bearings Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Slide Bearings Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Slide Bearings Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Slide Bearings Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Slide Bearings Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Slide Bearings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Slide Bearings as of 2019)

3.4 Global Slide Bearings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Slide Bearings Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Slide Bearings Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Slide Bearings Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Slide Bearings Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Slide Bearings Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Slide Bearings Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Slide Bearings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Slide Bearings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Slide Bearings Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Slide Bearings Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Slide Bearings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Slide Bearings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Slide Bearings Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Slide Bearings Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Slide Bearings Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Slide Bearings Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Slide Bearings Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Slide Bearings Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Slide Bearings Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Slide Bearings Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Slide Bearings Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Slide Bearings Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Slide Bearings Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Slide Bearings Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Slide Bearings Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Slide Bearings Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Slide Bearings Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Slide Bearings Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Slide Bearings Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Slide Bearings Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Slide Bearings Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Slide Bearings Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Slide Bearings Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Slide Bearings Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Slide Bearings Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Slide Bearings Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Slide Bearings Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Slide Bearings Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Slide Bearings Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Slide Bearings Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Slide Bearings Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Slide Bearings Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Slide Bearings Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Slide Bearings Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Slide Bearings Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Slide Bearings Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Slide Bearings Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Tenneco (Federal-Mogul)

8.1.1 Tenneco (Federal-Mogul) Corporation Information

8.1.2 Tenneco (Federal-Mogul) Business Overview

8.1.3 Tenneco (Federal-Mogul) Slide Bearings Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Slide Bearings Products and Services

8.1.5 Tenneco (Federal-Mogul) SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Tenneco (Federal-Mogul) Recent Developments

8.2 Daido Metal

8.2.1 Daido Metal Corporation Information

8.2.2 Daido Metal Business Overview

8.2.3 Daido Metal Slide Bearings Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Slide Bearings Products and Services

8.2.5 Daido Metal SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Daido Metal Recent Developments

8.3 GGB

8.3.1 GGB Corporation Information

8.3.2 GGB Business Overview

8.3.3 GGB Slide Bearings Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Slide Bearings Products and Services

8.3.5 GGB SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 GGB Recent Developments

8.4 Igus

8.4.1 Igus Corporation Information

8.4.2 Igus Business Overview

8.4.3 Igus Slide Bearings Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Slide Bearings Products and Services

8.4.5 Igus SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Igus Recent Developments

8.5 RBC Bearings

8.5.1 RBC Bearings Corporation Information

8.5.2 RBC Bearings Business Overview

8.5.3 RBC Bearings Slide Bearings Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Slide Bearings Products and Services

8.5.5 RBC Bearings SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 RBC Bearings Recent Developments

8.6 Saint-Gobain

8.6.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

8.6.2 Saint-Gobain Business Overview

8.6.3 Saint-Gobain Slide Bearings Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Slide Bearings Products and Services

8.6.5 Saint-Gobain SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments

8.7 Oiles Corporation

8.7.1 Oiles Corporation Corporation Information

8.7.2 Oiles Corporation Business Overview

8.7.3 Oiles Corporation Slide Bearings Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Slide Bearings Products and Services

8.7.5 Oiles Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Oiles Corporation Recent Developments

8.8 SKF

8.8.1 SKF Corporation Information

8.8.2 SKF Business Overview

8.8.3 SKF Slide Bearings Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Slide Bearings Products and Services

8.8.5 SKF SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 SKF Recent Developments

8.9 CSB Sliding Bearings

8.9.1 CSB Sliding Bearings Corporation Information

8.9.2 CSB Sliding Bearings Business Overview

8.9.3 CSB Sliding Bearings Slide Bearings Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Slide Bearings Products and Services

8.9.5 CSB Sliding Bearings SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 CSB Sliding Bearings Recent Developments

8.10 NSK

8.10.1 NSK Corporation Information

8.10.2 NSK Business Overview

8.10.3 NSK Slide Bearings Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Slide Bearings Products and Services

8.10.5 NSK SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 NSK Recent Developments

8.11 Kaman

8.11.1 Kaman Corporation Information

8.11.2 Kaman Business Overview

8.11.3 Kaman Slide Bearings Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Slide Bearings Products and Services

8.11.5 Kaman SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Kaman Recent Developments

8.12 Technymon LTD

8.12.1 Technymon LTD Corporation Information

8.12.2 Technymon LTD Business Overview

8.12.3 Technymon LTD Slide Bearings Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Slide Bearings Products and Services

8.12.5 Technymon LTD SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Technymon LTD Recent Developments

8.13 TriStar Plastics Corp

8.13.1 TriStar Plastics Corp Corporation Information

8.13.2 TriStar Plastics Corp Business Overview

8.13.3 TriStar Plastics Corp Slide Bearings Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Slide Bearings Products and Services

8.13.5 TriStar Plastics Corp SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 TriStar Plastics Corp Recent Developments

8.14 Beemer Precision Inc.

8.14.1 Beemer Precision Inc. Corporation Information

8.14.2 Beemer Precision Inc. Business Overview

8.14.3 Beemer Precision Inc. Slide Bearings Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Slide Bearings Products and Services

8.14.5 Beemer Precision Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Beemer Precision Inc. Recent Developments

8.15 CCTY Bearing Company

8.15.1 CCTY Bearing Company Corporation Information

8.15.2 CCTY Bearing Company Business Overview

8.15.3 CCTY Bearing Company Slide Bearings Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Slide Bearings Products and Services

8.15.5 CCTY Bearing Company SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 CCTY Bearing Company Recent Developments

8.16 NTN

8.16.1 NTN Corporation Information

8.16.2 NTN Business Overview

8.16.3 NTN Slide Bearings Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Slide Bearings Products and Services

8.16.5 NTN SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 NTN Recent Developments

8.17 Schaeffler

8.17.1 Schaeffler Corporation Information

8.17.2 Schaeffler Business Overview

8.17.3 Schaeffler Slide Bearings Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Slide Bearings Products and Services

8.17.5 Schaeffler SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Schaeffler Recent Developments

8.18 Timken

8.18.1 Timken Corporation Information

8.18.2 Timken Business Overview

8.18.3 Timken Slide Bearings Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Slide Bearings Products and Services

8.18.5 Timken SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Timken Recent Developments

8.19 Wieland

8.19.1 Wieland Corporation Information

8.19.2 Wieland Business Overview

8.19.3 Wieland Slide Bearings Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Slide Bearings Products and Services

8.19.5 Wieland SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 Wieland Recent Developments

9 Slide Bearings Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Slide Bearings Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Slide Bearings Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Slide Bearings Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Slide Bearings Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Slide Bearings Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Slide Bearings Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Slide Bearings Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Slide Bearings Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Slide Bearings Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Slide Bearings Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Slide Bearings Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Slide Bearings Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Slide Bearings Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Slide Bearings Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Slide Bearings Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Slide Bearings Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Slide Bearings Sales Channels

11.2.2 Slide Bearings Distributors

11.3 Slide Bearings Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

