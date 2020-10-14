Postage Meters Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Quadient, FP Mailing Solutions, Pitney Bowes

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Postage Meters market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Postage Meters market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Postage Meters report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Postage Meters report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Postage Meters market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Postage Meters market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Postage Meters market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Postage Meters market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Postage Meters market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Postage Meters Market Research Report: Quadient, FP Mailing Solutions, Pitney Bowes, Data-Pac, Streamline Group, Frama, Gongda Pute

Global Postage Meters Market Segmentation by Product: Low Volume: Below 100 Items

Mid Volume: 100-500 Items

High Volume: More than 500 Items



Global Postage Meters Market Segmentation by Application: Small Businesses

Medium-sized Businesses

Large Businesses



The Postage Meters Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Postage Meters market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Postage Meters market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Postage Meters market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Postage Meters industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Postage Meters market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Postage Meters market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Postage Meters market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Postage Meters Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Postage Meters Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Low Volume: Below 100 Items

1.3.3 Mid Volume: 100-500 Items

1.3.4 High Volume: More than 500 Items

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Postage Meters Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Small Businesses

1.4.3 Medium-sized Businesses

1.4.4 Large Businesses

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Postage Meters Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Postage Meters Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Postage Meters Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Postage Meters Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Postage Meters Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Postage Meters Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Postage Meters Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Postage Meters Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Postage Meters Market Trends

2.3.2 Postage Meters Market Drivers

2.3.3 Postage Meters Market Challenges

2.3.4 Postage Meters Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Postage Meters Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Postage Meters Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Postage Meters Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Postage Meters Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Postage Meters Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Postage Meters Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Postage Meters Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Postage Meters Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Postage Meters Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Postage Meters as of 2019)

3.4 Global Postage Meters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Postage Meters Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Postage Meters Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Postage Meters Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Postage Meters Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Postage Meters Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Postage Meters Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Postage Meters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Postage Meters Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Postage Meters Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Postage Meters Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Postage Meters Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Postage Meters Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Postage Meters Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Postage Meters Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Postage Meters Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Postage Meters Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Postage Meters Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Postage Meters Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Postage Meters Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Postage Meters Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Postage Meters Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Postage Meters Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Postage Meters Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Postage Meters Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Postage Meters Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Postage Meters Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Postage Meters Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Postage Meters Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Postage Meters Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Postage Meters Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Postage Meters Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Postage Meters Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Postage Meters Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Postage Meters Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Postage Meters Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Postage Meters Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Postage Meters Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Postage Meters Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Postage Meters Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Postage Meters Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Postage Meters Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Postage Meters Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Postage Meters Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Postage Meters Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Postage Meters Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Postage Meters Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Postage Meters Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Quadient

8.1.1 Quadient Corporation Information

8.1.2 Quadient Business Overview

8.1.3 Quadient Postage Meters Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Postage Meters Products and Services

8.1.5 Quadient SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Quadient Recent Developments

8.2 FP Mailing Solutions

8.2.1 FP Mailing Solutions Corporation Information

8.2.2 FP Mailing Solutions Business Overview

8.2.3 FP Mailing Solutions Postage Meters Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Postage Meters Products and Services

8.2.5 FP Mailing Solutions SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 FP Mailing Solutions Recent Developments

8.3 Pitney Bowes

8.3.1 Pitney Bowes Corporation Information

8.3.2 Pitney Bowes Business Overview

8.3.3 Pitney Bowes Postage Meters Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Postage Meters Products and Services

8.3.5 Pitney Bowes SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Pitney Bowes Recent Developments

8.4 Data-Pac

8.4.1 Data-Pac Corporation Information

8.4.2 Data-Pac Business Overview

8.4.3 Data-Pac Postage Meters Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Postage Meters Products and Services

8.4.5 Data-Pac SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Data-Pac Recent Developments

8.5 Streamline Group

8.5.1 Streamline Group Corporation Information

8.5.2 Streamline Group Business Overview

8.5.3 Streamline Group Postage Meters Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Postage Meters Products and Services

8.5.5 Streamline Group SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Streamline Group Recent Developments

8.6 Frama

8.6.1 Frama Corporation Information

8.6.2 Frama Business Overview

8.6.3 Frama Postage Meters Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Postage Meters Products and Services

8.6.5 Frama SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Frama Recent Developments

8.7 Gongda Pute

8.7.1 Gongda Pute Corporation Information

8.7.2 Gongda Pute Business Overview

8.7.3 Gongda Pute Postage Meters Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Postage Meters Products and Services

8.7.5 Gongda Pute SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Gongda Pute Recent Developments

9 Postage Meters Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Postage Meters Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Postage Meters Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Postage Meters Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Postage Meters Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Postage Meters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Postage Meters Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Postage Meters Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Postage Meters Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Postage Meters Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Postage Meters Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Postage Meters Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Postage Meters Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Postage Meters Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Postage Meters Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Postage Meters Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Postage Meters Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Postage Meters Sales Channels

11.2.2 Postage Meters Distributors

11.3 Postage Meters Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

