Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Report Analysis: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities and Driving Factors

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market: Overview

The global microbiome sequencing services market is profiled in detail in the report with the help of detailed historical databases, which illustrate the historical growth patterns of the microbiome sequencing services market in detail. The 2012-2017 trajectory of the global microbiome sequencing services market is assessed in detail in the report in order to provide a clear understanding of the way the market has developed so far. The detailed analysis of the historical growth trajectory of the microbiome sequencing services market also provides clear markers into how the market is likely to develop in the coming years.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global microbiome sequencing services market was valued at US$684.1 mn in 2017 and is likely to grow to US$1,570.4 mn by 2022 at an 18.1% CAGR therein.

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market: Snapshot

The global microbiome sequencing services market has experienced rapid growth in the last few years due to the growing support for research into genomics. The market has benefited from the growing investment being driven into the life sciences sector and particularly genetic and genomic research. Government healthcare agencies have been the prime contributor to the growth of the life sciences research sector, while private pharmaceutical and biotech companies have risen to the fore in recent year as a major contributor due to the growing economic potential of the sector. The microbiome sequencing services market is likely to benefit from the rising awareness about the utility of microbiome sequencing in understanding human health and how microbial presence affects it in various ways.

These primary research respondents have provided exclusive information during interviews, which serves as a validation from the Microbiome Sequencing Services market leaders. Access to an extensive internal repository and external proprietary databases enabled this report to address specific details and questions about the global Microbiome Sequencing Services market with accuracy. The study also uses the top-down approach to assess the revenues for each segment and the bottom-up approach to counter-validate them. This has helped in reaching TMR’s estimates on future prospects of the global Microbiome Sequencing Services more reliably and accurately.

Key Players of Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Report:

The global microbiome sequencing services market is likely to remain fragmented in the coming years due to the availability of diverse opportunities in the market for players of all size. Leading players in the global microbiome sequencing services market include Metabiomics Corp., Microbiome Therapeutics LLC, Microbiome Insights Inc., Rancho Biosciences, Zymo Research Corp., Molzym GmbH & Co. KG, Ubiome Inc., Diversigen Inc., Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation, and Molecular Research LP.

