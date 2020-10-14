Human Microbiome Market Report Growth Opportunities with Industry Share Published by Leading Research Firm

Human microbiome, also known as microbiota, includes microbes such as fungi, bacteria, and virus. These microbes reside in oral mucosa, saliva, gastrointestinal tracts, conjunctiva, or on the surface or in deep layers of the skin. At present, extensive research is being conducted to discover the importance of these micro-organisms in maintaining immune systems and their contribution in digestion of food. Large number of microbes reside in the large intestine, with region of the human body having a distinct community of microbes dwelling. Studies are still in progress to understand factors regulating microbial colonization in the body that are just millimeters apart. The human microbiome project (HMP) was launched in 2008 as a U.S. National Institute of Health. This was initiated to identify and characterize microbes found in the healthy and diseases human body.

Global Human Microbiome Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

The global market for human microbiome is projected to showcase a considerable potential in the coming years of the forecast period. The growth of the global market is expected to be driven primarily because of the vast levels of untapped medical requirements across the world. Currently, the human microbiome market is at its stage of inception. Even the therapies and techniques are in the clinical and pre-clinical stages. Diagnostics are also currently under the stage of development phase. In November 2016, a company named uBiome announced the launch of the SmartGut test. This test helps in diagnosis of gut health diseases. Companies operating in the global human microbiome market have now started to allot considerable amount of investments and funding for the activities of research and development. They are also investing heavily for the management of clinical researches and studies for new and innovative diagnostics and therapies.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Key Players of Human Microbiome market Report:

Key players in the global Human Microbiome market have been profiled based on attributes such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and competitive business strategies.

Some of the key companies operating in the global market are AOBiome LLC, Osel, Inc., Seres Therapeutics, Second Genome, uBiome, Inc., Metabiomics Corp., Rebiotix, Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Enterome, Biosciences, and Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

