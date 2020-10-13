Attractive Market Opportunities in the Proactive Security Market by 2018 – 2028

Proactive Security Market: Introduction

Continuous advancements in analytics have enabled systems to constantly mine data for significant information and acquire knowledge about a system. This can be prevented from happening in future by using proactive security solutions against the anticipated threats. The demand for artificial security solutions (to provide protection against increasing physical, digital and cybercrimes) is increasing with the introduction of such systems.

As a whole, proactive security system comprises solutions and services. Some of the solutions offered by proactive security systems are risk and vulnerability management, analytics security solutions and security monitoring and security orchestration. Further, these services are further divided into professional (such as consulting, integration, support and maintenance, etc.) and managed services. Physical security systems, such as pressure sensors, surveillance cameras, keycard readers, are also a part of proactive security systems.

Proactive security has witnessed significant traction in the past four years as these solutions offer advanced security solutions. In addition to this, with increasing awareness about security requirements amongst enterprises, the proactive security market is expected to exhibit double digit growth rate during the forecast period.

Proactive Security Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing adoption of technologies, such as internet of Things (IoT), connected devices and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), is expected to supplement the growth and demand for proactive security. The demand for proactive security is, furthermore, expected to be complimented by the increasing number of security breaches, cyber-attacks, etc. In addition to this, increasing penetration of cloud technology will boost the demand for proactive security. On the basis of industry verticals, the BFSI segment enjoyed significant market share in 2017 in the global proactive security market.

However, complexities associated with the implementation of proactive security are considered to be a major factor challenging the growth of the proactive security market across the globe. In addition to this, lack of awareness and skilled labor to implement proactive systems in regions lacking technological advancements may also hinder the adoption of proactive security systems during the forecast period. These factors, as a result, are expected to be the primary restraining factors for the growth of the global proactive security market.

Proactive Security Market: Segmentation

The global proactive security market can be segmented on the basis of component, enterprise type, industry vertical and region.

Segmentation for Proactive Security Market by Component:

On the basis of component, the proactive security market can be segmented into:

Solutions

Services Managed Services Professional Services



Segmentation for Proactive Security Market by enterprise type:

On the basis of enterprise type, the proactive security market can be segmented into:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Owing to increasing establishment of small- and medium-sized enterprises globally and growing industrialization and digitalization, especially in developing countries, the small and medium sized segment is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period in the global proactive security market.

Segmentation for Proactive Security Market by industry vertical:

On the basis of industry vertical, the proactive security market can be segmented into:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Retail

Government

Healthcare

Others

Proactive Security Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the proactive security market are IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, MindPoint Group, McAfee, LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Palo Alto, FireEye, Inc., Oracle Corporation, LogRhythm, Inc., CyberSponse, Inc. and others.

Proactive Security Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the proactive security market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global proactive security market during the forecast period owing to the high presence of various proactive security vendors and high volume of cyber-attack incidences in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global proactive security market. The Asia Pacific (including China and Japan) proactive security market is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing penetration of internet (complimented by increasing cybercrimes) and establishment of new small and medium sized enterprises, vulnerable to cyber-attacks, in the region. Besides this, Latin America is expected to witness significant growth rate and MEA is expected to witness comparatively moderate growth during the forecast period in the global proactive security market.

