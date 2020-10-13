Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | DowAksa, Toray Industries, SGL Group

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Research Report: DowAksa, Toray Industries, SGL Group, Hexcel Corporation, Cytec Solvay Group, Teijin Limited, Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd., Hyosung Corporation, Gurit Holding AG, Plasan Carbon Composites, Kringlan Composites AG, Formosa Plastics Corporation, TenCate NV, Toho Tenax Co., Ltd., Zoltek Companies, Inc.

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Segmentation by Product: Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-based CFRTP

Pitch-based CFRTP



Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Wind Turbines

Construction

Sport Equipment

Others



The Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-based CFRTP

1.4.3 Pitch-based CFRTP

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Wind Turbines

1.5.4 Construction

1.5.5 Sport Equipment

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic by Country

6.1.1 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic by Country

7.1.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 DowAksa

11.1.1 DowAksa Corporation Information

11.1.2 DowAksa Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 DowAksa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 DowAksa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Products Offered

11.1.5 DowAksa Related Developments

11.2 Toray Industries

11.2.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

11.2.2 Toray Industries Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Toray Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Toray Industries Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Products Offered

11.2.5 Toray Industries Related Developments

11.3 SGL Group

11.3.1 SGL Group Corporation Information

11.3.2 SGL Group Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 SGL Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 SGL Group Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Products Offered

11.3.5 SGL Group Related Developments

11.4 Hexcel Corporation

11.4.1 Hexcel Corporation Corporation Information

11.4.2 Hexcel Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Hexcel Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Hexcel Corporation Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Products Offered

11.4.5 Hexcel Corporation Related Developments

11.5 Cytec Solvay Group

11.5.1 Cytec Solvay Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 Cytec Solvay Group Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Cytec Solvay Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Cytec Solvay Group Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Products Offered

11.5.5 Cytec Solvay Group Related Developments

11.6 Teijin Limited

11.6.1 Teijin Limited Corporation Information

11.6.2 Teijin Limited Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Teijin Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Teijin Limited Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Products Offered

11.6.5 Teijin Limited Related Developments

11.7 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

11.7.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.7.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Products Offered

11.7.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.8 Hyosung Corporation

11.8.1 Hyosung Corporation Corporation Information

11.8.2 Hyosung Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Hyosung Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Hyosung Corporation Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Products Offered

11.8.5 Hyosung Corporation Related Developments

11.9 Gurit Holding AG

11.9.1 Gurit Holding AG Corporation Information

11.9.2 Gurit Holding AG Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Gurit Holding AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Gurit Holding AG Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Products Offered

11.9.5 Gurit Holding AG Related Developments

11.10 Plasan Carbon Composites

11.10.1 Plasan Carbon Composites Corporation Information

11.10.2 Plasan Carbon Composites Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Plasan Carbon Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Plasan Carbon Composites Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Products Offered

11.10.5 Plasan Carbon Composites Related Developments

11.12 Formosa Plastics Corporation

11.12.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

11.12.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation Products Offered

11.12.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation Related Developments

11.13 TenCate NV

11.13.1 TenCate NV Corporation Information

11.13.2 TenCate NV Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 TenCate NV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 TenCate NV Products Offered

11.13.5 TenCate NV Related Developments

11.14 Toho Tenax Co., Ltd.

11.14.1 Toho Tenax Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.14.2 Toho Tenax Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Toho Tenax Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Toho Tenax Co., Ltd. Products Offered

11.14.5 Toho Tenax Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.15 Zoltek Companies, Inc.

11.15.1 Zoltek Companies, Inc. Corporation Information

11.15.2 Zoltek Companies, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Zoltek Companies, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Zoltek Companies, Inc. Products Offered

11.15.5 Zoltek Companies, Inc. Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

