Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market to Reach around US$ 78.3 Bn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Nasal Drug Delivery Devices market expected to CAGR of 7.0%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 78.3 Bn in 2027.
The study primarily analyses the scale of the Nasal Drug Delivery Devices market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Nasal Drug Delivery Devices market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).
The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Nasal Drug Delivery Devices market.
The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Nasal Drug Delivery Devices market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Nasal Drug Delivery Devices market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.
Market participants
Consort Medical plc., Vectura Group plc., 3M, Nemera, Aptar Group Inc., H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Ltd., Gofire Inc., AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Inc., and Cadila Pharmaceuticals.
Market segmentation
Market By Product
- Dry Powder Inhaler
- Metered Dose Inhaler
- Nebulizer
Market By Application
- Asthma
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases
- Others
Market By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Market By Region
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest if Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Meddle East & Africa
Table of content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Nasal Drug Delivery Devices
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market By Product
1.2.2.1. Global Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2016-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue Share By Product in 2019
1.2.2.2.1. Dry Powder Inhaler
1.2.2.2.2. Metered Dose Inhaler
1.2.2.2.3. Nebulizer
1.2.3. Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market By Application
1.2.3.1. Global Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2016-2027)
1.2.3.1.1. Asthma
1.2.3.1.2. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases
1.2.3.1.3. Others
1.2.4. Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market By Distribution Channel
1.2.4.1. Global Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Distribution Channel (2016-2027)
1.2.4.2. Hospital Pharmacies
1.2.4.3. Retail Pharmacies
1.2.4.4. Online Pharmacies
1.2.5. Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market By Geography
1.2.5.1. Global Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Geography (2016-2027)
1.2.5.2. North America Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.3. Europe Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.5. Latin America Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. NASAL DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET BY PRODUCT
4.1. Global Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Revenue By Product
4.2. Dry Powder Inhaler
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Metered Dose Inhaler
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4. Nebulizer
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. NASAL DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET BY APPLICATION
5.1. Global Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Revenue By Application
5.2. Asthma
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4. Others
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. NASAL DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
6.1. Global Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Revenue By Distribution Channel
6.2. Hospital Pharmacies
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Retail Pharmacies
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4. Online Pharmacies
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA NASAL DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2. North America Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE NASAL DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. Europe Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC NASAL DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA NASAL DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Mexico
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA NASAL DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East & AFRICA Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East & AFRICA Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
11.3. GCC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. South Africa
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East & AFRICA
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE
12.1. Consort Medical plc.
12.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.1.2. Overview
12.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.4. Type Portfolio
12.1.5. Key Developments
12.1.6. Strategies
12.2. Vectura Group plc.
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Overview
12.2.3. Financial Overview
12.2.4. Type Portfolio
12.2.5. Key Developments
12.2.6. Strategies
12.3. 3M
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Overview
12.3.3. Financial Overview
12.3.4. Type Portfolio
12.3.5. Key Developments
12.3.6. Strategies
12.4. Nemera
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Overview
12.4.3. Financial Overview
12.4.4. Type Portfolio
12.4.5. Key Developments
12.4.6. Strategies
12.5. Aptar Group Inc.
12.5.1. Company Snapshot
12.5.2. Overview
12.5.3. Financial Overview
12.5.4. Type Portfolio
12.5.5. Key Developments
12.5.6. Strategies
12.6. H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.
12.6.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.2. Overview
12.6.3. Financial Overview
12.6.4. Type Portfolio
12.6.5. Key Developments
12.6.6. Strategies
12.7. Teva Pharmaceutical Ltd.
12.7.1. Company Snapshot
12.7.2. Overview
12.7.3. Financial Overview
12.7.4. Type Portfolio
12.7.5. Key Developments
12.7.6. Strategies
12.8. Gofire Inc.
12.8.1. Company Snapshot
12.8.2. Overview
12.8.3. Financial Overview
12.8.4. Type Portfolio
12.8.5. Key Developments
12.8.6. Strategies
12.9. AstraZeneca
12.9.1. Company Snapshot
12.9.2. Overview
12.9.3. Financial Overview
12.9.4. Type Portfolio
12.9.5. Key Developments
12.9.6. Strategies
12.10. Others
12.10.1. Company Snapshot
12.10.2. Overview
12.10.3. Financial Overview
12.10.4. Type Portfolio
12.10.5. Key Developments
12.10.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Initial Data Search
13.1.2. Secondary Research
13.1.3. Primary Research
13.2. Assumptions and Scope
