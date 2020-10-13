Hydrogen Generation Market Hit around US$ 120 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Hydrogen Generation market expected to CAGR of 4% , this market is estimated to reach US$ 120 Bn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Hydrogen Generation market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Hydrogen Generation market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Hydrogen Generation market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Hydrogen Generation market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Hydrogen Generation market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

Linde AG, Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Iwatani Corporation, Airgas Inc., Caloric Anlagenbau GmbH, Air Liquide SA, Hydrogenics Corp., Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, Alumifuel Power Corporation, Praxair Inc., and others.

Market segmentation

Hydrogen Generation Market By Production

Steam reforming of hydrocarbons

Fossil Fuels

Electrolysis

Water

Alkaline

Polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM)

High Temperature

Dissociation of hydrocarbons

Others (Photolysis, Bio photolysis)

Hydrogen Generation Market By Generation & Delivery Mode

Merchant Production

Liquid Production

Gaseous Production

Captive Production

By-product Production

Hydrogen Generation Market By End-User

Petroleum Refining & Recovery

Chemical Processing

Automotive Fuels

Ammonia Production

Methanol Production

Others (Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Edible fats & oils)

Hydrogen Generation Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Hydrogen Generation

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Hydrogen Generation Market By Production

1.2.2.1. Global Hydrogen Generation Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Production(2016-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Hydrogen Generation Market Revenue Share By Production in 2019

1.2.2.3. Steam reforming of hydrocarbons

1.2.2.4. Fossil Fuels

1.2.2.5. Electrolysis

1.2.2.6. Water

1.2.2.7. Alkaline

1.2.2.8. Polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM)

1.2.2.9. High Temperature

1.2.2.10. Dissociation of hydrocarbons

1.2.2.11. Others (Photolysis, Bio photolysis)

1.2.3. Hydrogen Generation Market By Generation & Delivery Mode

1.2.3.1. Global Hydrogen Generation Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Generation & Delivery Mode (2016-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Hydrogen Generation Market Revenue Share By Generation & Delivery Mode in 2019

1.2.3.3. Merchant Production

1.2.3.4. Liquid Production

1.2.3.5. Gaseous Production

1.2.3.6. Captive Production

1.2.3.7. By-product Production

1.2.4. Hydrogen Generation Market By End-User

1.2.4.1. Global Hydrogen Generation Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End-User(2016-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Hydrogen Generation Market Revenue Share By End-User in 2019

1.2.4.3. Petroleum Refining & Recovery

1.2.4.4. Chemical Processing

1.2.4.5. Automotive Fuels

1.2.4.6. Ammonia Production

1.2.4.7. Methanol Production

1.2.4.8. Others (Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Edible fats & oils)

1.2.5. Hydrogen Generation Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Hydrogen Generation Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2016-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Hydrogen Generation Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Hydrogen Generation Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Generation Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Hydrogen Generation Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Hydrogen Generation Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING HYDROGEN GENERATION ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Hydrogen Generation Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Hydrogen Generation Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Hydrogen Generation Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Hydrogen Generation Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. HYDROGEN GENERATION MARKET BY PRODUCTION

4.1. Global Hydrogen Generation Revenue By Production

4.2. Steam reforming of hydrocarbons

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Fossil Fuels

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Electrolysis

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5. Water

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6. Alkaline

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.7. Polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM)

4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.8. High Temperature

4.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.9. Dissociation of hydrocarbons

4.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.10. Others (Photolysis, Bio photolysis)

4.10.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.10.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. HYDROGEN GENERATION MARKET BY GENERATION & DELIVERY MODE

5.1. Global Hydrogen Generation Revenue By Generation & Delivery Mode

5.2. Merchant Production

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Liquid Production

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Gaseous Production

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Captive Production

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6. By-product Production

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. HYDROGEN GENERATION MARKET BY END-USER

6.1. Global Hydrogen Generation Revenue By End-User

6.2. Petroleum Refining & Recovery

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Chemical Processing

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Automotive Fuels

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5. Ammonia Production

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6. Methanol Production

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.7. Others (Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Edible fats & oils)

6.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA HYDROGEN GENERATION MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Hydrogen Generation Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Hydrogen Generation Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Hydrogen Generation Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Generation & Delivery Mode, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Generation & Delivery Mode, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Hydrogen Generation Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Hydrogen Generation Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Generation & Delivery Mode, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Generation & Delivery Mode, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Generation & Delivery Mode, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Generation & Delivery Mode, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Generation & Delivery Mode, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC HYDROGEN GENERATION MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Generation Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Generation Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Generation & Delivery Mode, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Generation & Delivery Mode, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Generation & Delivery Mode, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Generation & Delivery Mode, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Generation & Delivery Mode, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Generation & Delivery Mode, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA HYDROGEN GENERATION MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Hydrogen Generation Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Hydrogen Generation Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Generation & Delivery Mode, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Generation & Delivery Mode, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Generation & Delivery Mode, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA HYDROGEN GENERATION MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Hydrogen Generation Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Hydrogen Generation Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Generation & Delivery Mode, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Generation & Delivery Mode, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Generation & Delivery Mode, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. Linde AG

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Iwatani Corporation

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Airgas Inc.

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Caloric Anlagenbau GmbH

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Air Liquide SA

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Hydrogenics Corp.

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Nuvera Fuel Cells

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Alumifuel Power Corporation

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Praxair Inc

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

12.11. Others

12.11.1. Company Snapshot

12.11.2. Overview

12.11.3. Financial Overview

12.11.4. Product Portfolio

12.11.5. Key Developments

12.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

