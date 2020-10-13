Petrochemicals Market Worth 4.7% CAGR by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Petrochemicals market expected to CAGR of 4.7% this market is estimated to reach US$ 600 Bn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Petrochemicals market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Petrochemicals market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Petrochemicals market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Petrochemicals market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Petrochemicals market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

Shell Chemical Company, BASF SE, Total S.A., DuPont, Sinopec Limited, ExxonMobil, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Dow Inc, Others.

Market segmentation

Petrochemicals Market By Type

Propylene

Ethylene

Benzene

Methanol

Butadiene

Toluene

Xylene

Others

Petrochemicals Market By Application

Solvents

Polymers

Paints and Coatings

Surfactants

Rubber

Adhesives and Sealants

Dyes

Others

Petrochemicals Market By End User

Construction

Healthcare

Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Others

Petrochemicals Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Petrochemicals

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Petrochemicals Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Petrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type(2016-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Petrochemicals Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019

1.2.2.3. Propylene

1.2.2.4. Ethylene

1.2.2.5. Benzene

1.2.2.6. Methanol

1.2.2.7. Butadiene

1.2.2.8. Toluene

1.2.2.9. Xylene

1.2.2.10. Others

1.2.3. Petrochemicals Market By Application

1.2.3.1. Global Petrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2016-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Petrochemicals Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019

1.2.3.3. Solvents

1.2.3.4. Polymers

1.2.3.5. Paints and Coatings

1.2.3.6. Surfactants

1.2.3.7. Rubber

1.2.3.8. Adhesives and Sealants

1.2.3.9. Dyes

1.2.3.10. Others

1.2.4. Petrochemicals Market By End User

1.2.4.1. Global Petrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End User(2016-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Petrochemicals Market Revenue Share By End User in 2019

1.2.4.3. Construction

1.2.4.4. Healthcare

1.2.4.5. Packaging

1.2.4.6. Electrical & Electronics

1.2.4.7. Automotive & Transportation

1.2.4.8. Others

1.2.5. Petrochemicals Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Petrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2016-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Petrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Petrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Petrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Petrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Petrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PETROCHEMICALS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Petrochemicals Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Petrochemicals Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Petrochemicals Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Petrochemicals Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. PETROCHEMICALS MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. Global Petrochemicals Revenue By Type

4.2. Propylene

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Ethylene

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Benzene

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5. Methanol

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6. Butadiene

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.7. Toluene

4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.8. Xylene

4.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.9. Others

4.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. PETROCHEMICALS MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. Global Petrochemicals Revenue By Application

5.2. Solvents

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Polymers

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Paints and Coatings

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Surfactants

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6. Rubber

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.7. Adhesives and Sealants

5.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.8. Dyes

5.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.9. Others

5.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. PETROCHEMICALS MARKET BY END USER

6.1. Global Petrochemicals Revenue By End User

6.2. Construction

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Healthcare

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Packaging

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5. Electrical & Electronics

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6. Automotive & Transportation

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA PETROCHEMICALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Petrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Petrochemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Petrochemicals Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Petrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Petrochemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC PETROCHEMICALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Petrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Petrochemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA PETROCHEMICALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Petrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Petrochemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA PETROCHEMICALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Petrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Petrochemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. Shell Chemical Company

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. BASF SE

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Total S.A.

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. DuPont

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Sinopec Limited

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. ExxonMobil

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Dow Inc

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Others

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

