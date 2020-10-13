Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market to Reach US$ 72 Bn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market will register a 7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 72 Bn by 2027
This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in major regions globally.
The market report on the Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.
The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.
Market Participants
MSA Safety Inc., 3M, Ansell Limited, E I DuPont de Nemours and Co., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Lakeland Industries, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Sioen Industries NV, and Radians, Inc., Others.
Market Segmentation
Healthcare PPE Market By Type
- Head, Eye & Face Protection
- Respiratory Protection
- Hearing Protection
- Hand Protection
- Protective Clothing
- Protective Footwear
- Others
Healthcare PPE Market By End User
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Research Institutes
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Healthcare PPE Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market By Type
1.2.2.1. Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2016-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019
1.2.2.2.1. Head, Eye & Face Protection
1.2.2.2.2. Respiratory Protection
1.2.2.2.3. Hearing Protection
1.2.2.2.4. Hand Protection
1.2.2.2.5. Protective Clothing
1.2.2.2.6. Protective Footwear
1.2.2.2.7. Others
1.2.3. Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market By End User
1.2.3.1. Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End User (2016-2027)
1.2.3.2. Diagnostic Laboratories
1.2.3.3. Hospitals and Clinics
1.2.3.4. Research Institutes
1.2.3.5. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
1.2.3.6. Others
1.2.4. Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market By Geography
1.2.4.1. Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2016-2027)
1.2.4.2. North America Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.4.3. Europe Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.4.5. Latin America Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. HEALTHCARE PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE) MARKET BY TYPE
4.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By Type
4.2. Head, Eye & Face Protection
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Respiratory Protection
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4. Hearing Protection
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.5. Hand Protection
4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.6. Protective Clothing
4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.7. Protective Footwear
4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.8. Others
4.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. HEALTHCARE PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE) MARKET BY END USER
5.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By End User
5.2. COVID-19
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Rheumatoid Arthritis
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4. Lupus Erythematosus
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5. Others
5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA HEALTHCARE PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE) MARKET BY COUNTRY
6.1. North America Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2. North America Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
6.3. U.S.
6.3.1. U.S. Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4. Canada
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. EUROPE HEALTHCARE PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE) MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. Europe Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2. Europe Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
7.3. UK
7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Germany
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.5. France
7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.6. Spain
7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.7. Rest of Europe
7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC HEALTHCARE PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE) MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
8.3. China
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Japan
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. India
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Australia
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7. South Korea
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA HEALTHCARE PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE) MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Latin America Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Latin America Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
9.3. Brazil
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Mexico
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. Rest of Latin America
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA HEALTHCARE PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE) MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Middle East & Africa Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Middle East& Africa Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
10.3. GCC
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. South Africa
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE
11.1. MSA Safety Inc.
11.1.1. Company Snapshot
11.1.2. Overview
11.1.3. Financial Overview
11.1.4. Product Portfolio
11.1.5. Key Developments
11.1.6. Strategies
11.2. 3M
11.2.1. Company Snapshot
11.2.2. Overview
11.2.3. Financial Overview
11.2.4. Product Portfolio
11.2.5. Key Developments
11.2.6. Strategies
11.3. Ansell Limited
11.3.1. Company Snapshot
11.3.2. Overview
11.3.3. Financial Overview
11.3.4. Product Portfolio
11.3.5. Key Developments
11.3.6. Strategies
11.4. E I DuPont de Nemours and Co.
11.4.1. Company Snapshot
11.4.2. Overview
11.4.3. Financial Overview
11.4.4. Product Portfolio
11.4.5. Key Developments
11.4.6. Strategies
11.5. Kimberly-Clark Corporation
11.5.1. Company Snapshot
11.5.2. Overview
11.5.3. Financial Overview
11.5.4. Product Portfolio
11.5.5. Key Developments
11.5.6. Strategies
11.6. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.
11.6.1. Company Snapshot
11.6.2. Overview
11.6.3. Financial Overview
11.6.4. Product Portfolio
11.6.5. Key Developments
11.6.6. Strategies
11.7. Lakeland Industries, Inc.
11.7.1. Company Snapshot
11.7.2. Overview
11.7.3. Financial Overview
11.7.4. Product Portfolio
11.7.5. Key Developments
11.7.6. Strategies
11.8. Honeywell International Inc
11.8.1. Company Snapshot
11.8.2. Overview
11.8.3. Financial Overview
11.8.4. Product Portfolio
11.8.5. Key Developments
11.8.6. Strategies
11.9. Sioen Industries NV
11.9.1. Company Snapshot
11.9.2. Overview
11.9.3. Financial Overview
11.9.4. Product Portfolio
11.9.5. Key Developments
11.9.6. Strategies
11.10. Radians, Inc.
11.10.1. Company Snapshot
11.10.2. Overview
11.10.3. Financial Overview
11.10.4. Product Portfolio
11.10.5. Key Developments
11.10.6. Strategies
11.11. Others
11.11.1. Company Snapshot
11.11.2. Overview
11.11.3. Financial Overview
11.11.4. Product Portfolio
11.11.5. Key Developments
11.11.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH
12.1. Research Methodology
12.1.1. Initial Data Search
12.1.2. Secondary Research
12.1.3. Primary Research
12.2. Assumptions and Scope
