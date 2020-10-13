Solar Trash Compactors Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

A solar trash compactor is a smart device that is designed to compress waste by using solar photovoltaic systems. Additionally, it reads the fill level of a waste can in real time and activates automatic compaction of the waste, which can increase the trash bin capacity by up to 5–8 times. Besides this, the solar trash compactor runs on a battery, which can be charged by using a solar panel. The compaction mechanism of a battery lasts for about three to four weeks, depending on the usage pattern and compaction frequency.

Solar trash compactors are used as a waste management option across the world so as to achieve cleaner and greener environment in view of new legislations related to waste collection systems. This, in turn, is expected to drive the global solar trash compactors market during the forecast period.

Request a Sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=77039

Local authorities and governments of developed as well as developing countries are focusing on proper disposal of garbage and waste piles to preserve human health as well as surroundings by using solar-powered trash cans. This is expected to drive the global solar trash compactors market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, manufacturers of solar trash compactors are moving toward state-of-the-art technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence, for collecting the waste in solar-powered trash bins. Market vendors are upgrading the sorting equipment by pairing solar trash compactors with cloud-based monitoring and data analytics platforms. This is one of the important factors boosting the demand for solar trash compactors.

Ask for brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77039

In terms of region, the global solar trash compactors market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Europe is anticipated to hold a major share of the global solar trash compactors market during the forecast period, due to risen adoption of smart solutions to manage waste in the region. Government initiatives and significant investments in solutions to maintain cleanliness in Europe are expected to drive the solar trash compactors market in the region during the forecast period.

The solar trash compactors market in North America is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as the U.S. Federal Government continues to invest in solutions to maintain cleanliness and development of competent waste collection systems. The solar trash compactors market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, due to rising awareness about maintaining clean surroundings and effective cleaning systems in the region

Key Players Operating in Global Solar Trash Compactors Market

Ecube Labs

Bigbelly, Inc.

Dacheng Machinery Make Co., Ltd.

Waste Management Inc.

Shanghai Jiajing Machinery Ltd.

Bluestream

BAY AREA TRASH COMPACTOR

Read our latest press release:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growing-awareness-about-depleting-water-sources-promotes-use-of-water-meters-worldwide-tmr-301150168.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fb-industry-increasingly-adopt-software-from-product-lifecycle-management-plm-market-to-meet-regulatory-compliance-for-labels-valuation-to-touch-us-91-9-bn-by-2030–301150127.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com