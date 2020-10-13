Emergency Stop Switches Market 2020 estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period

An emergency stop switch is a safety instrument used in emergency situations for shutdown of machinery if it cannot be shut down in the usual manner. Emergency stop switches are also referred to as kill switches, emergency power off switches, or emergency off switches. Emergency stop switches, usually known as E-stops, ensure the safety of machinery and individuals and provide predictable, consistent, and failsafe control response.

Rising adoption of safety methods along with safe equipment in essential industrial sectors to avoid dangerous incidents is expected to boost the demand for emergency stop switches during the forecast period. Increasing demand to reduce the operation time and improve the performance and production capacity and rising demand for improving the reliability and stability of machinery at different hazardous locations are some of the major factors projected to boost the global emergency stop switches market in the next few years.

Growing focus of manufacturers on the development of emergency stop switches that comply with the required industrial safety standards is a major factor driving the usage of emergency stop switches. This factor is estimated to propel the global emergency stop switches market during the forecast period.

Incorporation of advanced and wireless technologies in emergency stop switches to provide effective management of industrial equipment is anticipated to boost the demand for emergency stop switches during the forecast period.

North America to Hold a Major Share of Global Emergency Stop Switches Market

In terms of region, the global emergency stop switches market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America dominated the global emergency stop switches market in 2018, due to presence of well-established and technologically advanced manufacturers in the region. The U.S. is a key market in North America, due to high demand for emergency stop switches in the country.

The emergency stop switches market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising government investments in providing advanced personnel and safety systems in the region. China is a key market in Asia Pacific.

