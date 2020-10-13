Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Hit US$ 9,300 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) market will register a 15% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 9,300 Mn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) in major regions globally.

The market report on the Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

Northrop Grumman Corporation, Armtrac Limited, DOK-ING, Cobham plc., ICOR Technology, General Dynamics Corporation, HORIBA MIRA Ltd., RE2, Inc, ENDEAVOR ROBOTICS, Clearpath Robotics Inc., and others.

Market Segmentation

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market By Type

Hybrid

Legged

Tracked

Wheeled

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market By Size

Small (20 to 400 lb)

Medium 401 to 2,500 lb)

Large (2,501 to 20,000 lb)

Extra-large (over 20,000 lb)

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market By Operation

Teleoperated

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market By Component

Navigation System

Communication System

Motors/Actuators

Power system

Others

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market By Application

Defense

Commercial

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2016-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019

1.2.2.3. Hybrid

1.2.2.4. Legged

1.2.2.5. Tracked

1.2.2.6. Wheeled

1.2.3. Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market By Size

1.2.3.1. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Size (2016-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Revenue Share By Size in 2019

1.2.3.3. Small (20 to 400 lb)

1.2.3.4. Medium 401 to 2,500 lb)

1.2.3.5. Large (2,501 to 20,000 lb)

1.2.3.6. Extra-large (over 20,000 lb)

1.2.4. Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market By Operation

1.2.4.1. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Operation (2016-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Revenue Share By Operation in 2019

1.2.4.3. Teleoperated

1.2.4.4. Semi-Automatic

1.2.4.5. Automatic

1.2.5. Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market By Component

1.2.5.1. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Component (2016-2027)

1.2.5.2. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Revenue Share By Component in 2019

1.2.5.3. Navigation System

1.2.5.4. Communication System

1.2.5.5. Motors/Actuators

1.2.5.6. Power system

1.2.5.7. Others

1.2.6. Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market By Application

1.2.6.1. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2016-2027)

1.2.6.2. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019

1.2.6.3. Defense

1.2.6.4. Commercial

1.2.7. Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market By Geography

1.2.7.1. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2016-2027)

1.2.7.2. North America Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.7.3. Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.7.4. Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.7.5. Latin America Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.7.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. UNMANNED GROUND VEHICLES (UGV) MARKET BY Type

4.1. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Revenue By Type

4.2. Hybrid

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Legged

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Tracked

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5. Wheeled

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. UNMANNED GROUND VEHICLES (UGV) MARKET BY SIZE

5.1. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Revenue By Size

5.2. Small (20 to 400 lb)

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Medium 401 to 2,500 lb)

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Large (2,501 to 20,000 lb)

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Extra-large (over 20,000 lb)

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. UNMANNED GROUND VEHICLES (UGV) MARKET BY OPERATION

6.1. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Revenue By Operation

6.2. Teleoperated

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Semi-Automatic

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Automatic

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. UNMANNED GROUND VEHICLES (UGV) MARKET BY COMPONENT

7.1. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Revenue By Component

7.2. Navigation System

7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3. Communication System

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Motors/Actuators

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5. Power system

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6. Others

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. UNMANNED GROUND VEHICLES (UGV) MARKET BY APPLICATION

8.1. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Revenue By Application

8.2. Defense

8.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3. Commercial

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. NORTH AMERICA UNMANNED GROUND VEHICLES (UGV) MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. North America Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. North America Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

9.3. U.S.

9.3.1. U.S. Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Canada

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. EUROPE UNMANNED GROUND VEHICLES (UGV) MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

10.3. UK

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Germany

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. France

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6. Spain

10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7. Rest of Europe

10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. ASIA-PACIFIC UNMANNED GROUND VEHICLES (UGV) MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

11.3. China

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. Japan

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. India

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.6. Australia

11.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.6.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.7. South Korea

11.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.7.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.8.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. LATIN AMERICA UNMANNED GROUND VEHICLES (UGV) MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Latin America Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.2. Latin America Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

12.3. Brazil

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4. Mexico

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Latin America

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA UNMANNED GROUND VEHICLES (UGV) MARKET BY COUNTRY

13.1. Middle East & Africa Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.2. Middle East & Africa Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

13.3. GCC

13.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.4. South Africa

13.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

13.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 14. COMPANY PROFILE

14.1. Northrop Grumman Corporation

14.1.1. Company Snapshot

14.1.2. Overview

14.1.3. Financial Overview

14.1.4. Product Portfolio

14.1.5. Key Developments

14.1.6. Strategies

14.2. Armtrac Limited

14.2.1. Company Snapshot

14.2.2. Overview

14.2.3. Financial Overview

14.2.4. Product Portfolio

14.2.5. Key Developments

14.2.6. Strategies

14.3. DOK-ING

14.3.1. Company Snapshot

14.3.2. Overview

14.3.3. Financial Overview

14.3.4. Product Portfolio

14.3.5. Key Developments

14.3.6. Strategies

14.4. Cobham plc

14.4.1. Company Snapshot

14.4.2. Overview

14.4.3. Financial Overview

14.4.4. Product Portfolio

14.4.5. Key Developments

14.4.6. Strategies

14.5. ICOR Technology

14.5.1. Company Snapshot

14.5.2. Overview

14.5.3. Financial Overview

14.5.4. Product Portfolio

14.5.5. Key Developments

14.5.6. Strategies

14.6. General Dynamics Corporation

14.6.1. Company Snapshot

14.6.2. Overview

14.6.3. Financial Overview

14.6.4. Product Portfolio

14.6.5. Key Developments

14.6.6. Strategies

14.7. HORIBA MIRA Ltd

14.7.1. Company Snapshot

14.7.2. Overview

14.7.3. Financial Overview

14.7.4. Product Portfolio

14.7.5. Key Developments

14.7.6. Strategies

14.8. RE2, Inc

14.8.1. Company Snapshot

14.8.2. Overview

14.8.3. Financial Overview

14.8.4. Product Portfolio

14.8.5. Key Developments

14.8.6. Strategies

14.9. ENDEAVOR ROBOTICS

14.9.1. Company Snapshot

14.9.2. Overview

14.9.3. Financial Overview

14.9.4. Product Portfolio

14.9.5. Key Developments

14.9.6. Strategies

14.10. Clearpath Robotics Inc

14.10.1. Company Snapshot

14.10.2. Overview

14.10.3. Financial Overview

14.10.4. Product Portfolio

14.10.5. Key Developments

14.10.6. Strategies

14.11. Others

14.11.1. Company Snapshot

14.11.2. Overview

14.11.3. Financial Overview

14.11.4. Product Portfolio

14.11.5. Key Developments

14.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 15. RESEARCH APPROACH

15.1. Research Methodology

15.1.1. Initial Data Search

15.1.2. Secondary Research

15.1.3. Primary Research

15.2. Assumptions and Scope

