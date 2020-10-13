Electric Water Heater Market Worth 5% CAGR by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Electric Water Heater market will register a 5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 22,000 Mn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Electric Water Heater Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Electric Water Heater market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Electric Water Heater in major regions globally.

The market report on the Electric Water Heater also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Electric Water Heater Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Electric Water Heater industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

Bosch Thermotechnology, Haier Electronics, General Electric Appliances, Ariston Thermo, A.O. Smith, Racold, Bradford White, Rinnai Corporation, State Water Heaters, Rheem Manufacturing, Whirlpool Corporation, Vaillant Group, Havells India, Ferroli, Hubbell, Nihon Itomic, Watts Water Technologies, Viessmann Group, Stiebel Eltron, and others.

Market Segmentation

Electric Water Heater Market By Product

Instant

Storage

Electric Water Heater Market By Capacity

<30 Liters

30-100 Liters

100-250 Liters

250-400 Liters

>400 Liters

Electric Water Heater Market By Application

Residential

Commercial

College/University

Offices

Government/Military

Others

Electric Water Heater Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

