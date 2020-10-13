Electric Water Heater Market Worth 5% CAGR by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Electric Water Heater market will register a 5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 22,000 Mn by 2027
This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Electric Water Heater Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Electric Water Heater market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Electric Water Heater in major regions globally.
The market report on the Electric Water Heater also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Electric Water Heater Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.
The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Electric Water Heater industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.
Market Participants
Bosch Thermotechnology, Haier Electronics, General Electric Appliances, Ariston Thermo, A.O. Smith, Racold, Bradford White, Rinnai Corporation, State Water Heaters, Rheem Manufacturing, Whirlpool Corporation, Vaillant Group, Havells India, Ferroli, Hubbell, Nihon Itomic, Watts Water Technologies, Viessmann Group, Stiebel Eltron, and others.
Market Segmentation
Electric Water Heater Market By Product
- Instant
- Storage
Electric Water Heater Market By Capacity
- <30 Liters
- 30-100 Liters
- 100-250 Liters
- 250-400 Liters
- >400 Liters
Electric Water Heater Market By Application
Residential
Commercial
- College/University
- Offices
- Government/Military
- Others
Electric Water Heater Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Electric Water Heater
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Electric Water Heater Market By Product
1.2.2.1. Global Electric Water Heater Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product(2016-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Electric Water Heater Market Revenue Share By Product in 2019
1.2.2.3. Instant
1.2.2.4. Storage
1.2.3. Electric Water Heater Market By Capacity
1.2.3.1. Global Electric Water Heater Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Capacity (2016-2027)
1.2.3.2. Global Electric Water Heater Market Revenue Share By Capacity in 2019
1.2.3.3. <30 Liters
1.2.3.4. 30-100 Liters
1.2.3.5. 100-250 Liters
1.2.3.6. 250-400 Liters
1.2.3.7. >400 Liters
1.2.4. Electric Water Heater Market By Application
1.2.4.1. Global Electric Water Heater Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application(2016-2027)
1.2.4.2. Global Electric Water Heater Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019
1.2.4.3. Residential
1.2.4.4. Commercial
1.2.4.4.1. College/University
1.2.4.4.2. Offices
1.2.4.4.3. Government/Military
1.2.4.4.4. Others
1.2.5. Electric Water Heater Market By Geography
1.2.5.1. Global Electric Water Heater Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2016-2027)
1.2.5.2. North America Electric Water Heater Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.3. Europe Electric Water Heater Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Electric Water Heater Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.5. Latin America Electric Water Heater Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Electric Water Heater Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING ELECTRIC WATER HEATER ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Electric Water Heater Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Electric Water Heater Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Electric Water Heater Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Electric Water Heater Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. ELECTRIC WATER HEATER MARKET BY PRODUCT
4.1. Global Electric Water Heater Revenue By Product
4.2. Instant
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Storage
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. ELECTRIC WATER HEATER MARKET BY CAPACITY
5.1. Global Electric Water Heater Revenue By Capacity
5.2. <30 Liters
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. 30-100 Liters
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4. 100-250 Liters
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5. 250-400 Liters
5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.6. >400 Liters
5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. ELECTRIC WATER HEATER MARKET BY APPLICATION
6.1. Global Electric Water Heater Revenue By Application
6.2. Residential
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Commercial
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.3. College/University
6.3.4. Offices
6.3.5. Government/Military
6.3.6. Others
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA ELECTRIC WATER HEATER MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America Electric Water Heater Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2. North America Electric Water Heater Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. Electric Water Heater Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe Electric Water Heater Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. Europe Electric Water Heater Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC ELECTRIC WATER HEATER MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific Electric Water Heater Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific Electric Water Heater Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA ELECTRIC WATER HEATER MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America Electric Water Heater Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America Electric Water Heater Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Mexico
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA ELECTRIC WATER HEATER MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East & Africa Electric Water Heater Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East & Africa Electric Water Heater Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
11.3. GCC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. South Africa
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE
12.1. Bosch Thermotechnology
12.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.1.2. Overview
12.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.4. Product Portfolio
12.1.5. Key Developments
12.1.6. Strategies
12.2. Haier Electronics
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Overview
12.2.3. Financial Overview
12.2.4. Product Portfolio
12.2.5. Key Developments
12.2.6. Strategies
12.3. General Electric Appliances
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Overview
12.3.3. Financial Overview
12.3.4. Product Portfolio
12.3.5. Key Developments
12.3.6. Strategies
12.4. Ariston Thermo
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Overview
12.4.3. Financial Overview
12.4.4. Product Portfolio
12.4.5. Key Developments
12.4.6. Strategies
12.5. A.O. Smith
12.5.1. Company Snapshot
12.5.2. Overview
12.5.3. Financial Overview
12.5.4. Product Portfolio
12.5.5. Key Developments
12.5.6. Strategies
12.6. Racold
12.6.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.2. Overview
12.6.3. Financial Overview
12.6.4. Product Portfolio
12.6.5. Key Developments
12.6.6. Strategies
12.7. Bradford White
12.7.1. Company Snapshot
12.7.2. Overview
12.7.3. Financial Overview
12.7.4. Product Portfolio
12.7.5. Key Developments
12.7.6. Strategies
12.8. Rinnai Corporation
12.8.1. Company Snapshot
12.8.2. Overview
12.8.3. Financial Overview
12.8.4. Product Portfolio
12.8.5. Key Developments
12.8.6. Strategies
12.9. State Water Heaters
12.9.1. Company Snapshot
12.9.2. Overview
12.9.3. Financial Overview
12.9.4. Product Portfolio
12.9.5. Key Developments
12.9.6. Strategies
12.10. Rheem Manufacturing
12.10.1. Company Snapshot
12.10.2. Overview
12.10.3. Financial Overview
12.10.4. Product Portfolio
12.10.5. Key Developments
12.10.6. Strategies
12.11. Others
12.11.1. Company Snapshot
12.11.2. Overview
12.11.3. Financial Overview
12.11.4. Product Portfolio
12.11.5. Key Developments
12.11.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Initial Data Search
13.1.2. Secondary Research
13.1.3. Primary Research
13.2. Assumptions and Scope
