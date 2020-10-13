Plastics Market to be Worth 6.2% CAGR by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Plastics market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 710 Bn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Plastics Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Plastics market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Plastics in major regions globally.

The market report on the Plastics also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Plastics Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Plastics industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, DowDuPont Inc., Arkema SA, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Celanese Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries N.V., Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Sdn Bhd, and Others.

Market Segmentation

Plastics Market By Type

Polypropylene

Polycarbonate

Low-density Polyethylene

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene and Styrene-acrylonitrile

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polystyrene

Polyamide

Others

Plastics Market By Application

Consumer Goods

Construction

Agriculture

Packaging

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Furniture & Bedding

Medical Devices

Others

Plastics Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Plastics

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Plastics Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2016-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Plastics Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019

1.2.2.2.1. Polypropylene

1.2.2.2.2. Polycarbonate

1.2.2.2.3. Low-density Polyethylene

1.2.2.2.4. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene and Styrene-acrylonitrile

1.2.2.2.5. Polyvinyl Chloride

1.2.2.2.6. Polystyrene

1.2.2.2.7. Polyamide

1.2.2.2.8. Others

1.2.3. Plastics Market By Application

1.2.3.1. Consumer Goods

1.2.3.2. Construction

1.2.3.3. Agriculture

1.2.3.4. Packaging

1.2.3.5. Automotive

1.2.3.6. Electrical & Electronics

1.2.3.7. Furniture & Bedding

1.2.3.8. Medical Devices

1.2.3.9. Others

1.2.4. Plastics Market By Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2016-2027)

1.2.4.2. North America Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.4.3. Europe Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. PLASTICS MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By Type

4.2. Polypropylene

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Polycarbonate

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Low-density Polyethylene

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene and Styrene-acrylonitrile

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6. Polyvinyl Chloride

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.7. Polystyrene

4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.8. Polyamide

4.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.9. Others

4.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. PLASTICS MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By Application

5.2. Consumer Goods

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Construction

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Agriculture

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Packaging

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6. Automotive

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.7. Electrical & Electronics

5.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.8. Furniture & Bedding

5.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.9. Medical Devices

5.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.10. Others

5.10.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.10.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)



CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA PLASTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2. North America Plastics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Plastics Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE PLASTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Plastics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC PLASTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Plastics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA PLASTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Plastics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Mexico

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA PLASTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East & Africa Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East& Africa Plastics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

10.3. GCC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. South Africa

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. BASF SE

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. Evonik Industries AG

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. DowDuPont Inc.

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. Arkema SA

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. Celanese Corporation

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

11.7. Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

11.7.1. Company Snapshot

11.7.2. Overview

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Product Portfolio

11.7.5. Key Developments

11.7.6. Strategies

11.8. Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Sdn Bhd

11.8.1. Company Snapshot

11.8.2. Overview

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Product Portfolio

11.8.5. Key Developments

11.8.6. Strategies

11.9. Others

11.9.1. Company Snapshot

11.9.2. Overview

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Product Portfolio

11.9.5. Key Developments

11.9.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

