Smart Factory Market 2020 – Notable developments, Future Trends and opportunities Worldwide

Smart factories have gained huge traction in the past couple of years owing to the increasing adoption of intelligence technologies in various industries including energy, mining, manufacturing, and petrochemicals. Increasing use of high-tech tools and high-tech machinery portrays a beautiful combination of manufacturing and technological developments. Another significant factor driving growth in the global smart factory market is the industrial shift towards cyber world. In this, every component of value chain likely to be connected to ensure informed manufacturing with zero defects and no-time lags that will further augments demand in this market.

The report provides major drivers and restraints that influence growth in the global smart factory. These insights will benefit key stakeholder to get a complete knowledge about the market and crucial pointers that might affect in the growth of this market. In addition, geographical analysis, vendor landscape, and segmentation are also thoroughly analyzed in the report. Various assessments and evaluation of the market dynamics are based on throw statistical analysis of large volume of relevant data.

Several other players are also making significant efforts in expanding the global smart factory market by using different strategies and techniques. Some of the leading players include Schneider Electric, ABB, FANUC, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Yokogawa Electric, Honeywell International, Rockwell Automation, Mitsubishi Electric, Siemens, and Robert Bosch.

Among the recent trends seen in the global smart factory market, includes development of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), data models for rapid usage, and factory-specific templates. Moreover, increasing industries of refurbished robots coupled with untapped fields such as industrial robots and RFID are projected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the global smart factory market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to hold dominant share in the global smart factory market. Presence of dominant players such as Yokogawa, Mitsubishi Electric, Omron, and Fanuc led dominance of Asia Pacific in this market. In addition, increasing use of automotive technologies and technological innovations in various industrious industries also fueled growth in this market.

