Electronically Scanned Arrays Market 2020 – Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Ericsson

Electronically scanned arrays refer to a phased array antenna which is used to electronically steer a beam of radio waves in different directions. This type of arrays are primarily utilized in radars. In order to provide an in-depth analysis of the market, the global electronically scanned arrays has been segmented on the basis of product type, end users, range and geography.

The market of electronically scanned arrays market is anticipated to witness a high growth during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024 owing to increasing investment in upgrading of the radar system in order to increase their operational efficiency. However, long replacement cycle of the radar system is of the primary factor anticipated to negatively affect the demand of electronically scanned arrays to some extent in the coming years.

The primary requirement to replace the traditional radar system across different regions is the most important factor expected to boost the demand of technologically advanced electronically scanned arrays in the coming years. In addition, the growing preference for technologically advanced radar for providing all weather battlefield surveillance against incoming threat is also expected to propel the demand of electronically scanned arrays during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and South America. In 2015, North America held the largest share in the electronically scanned market among different regions. Huge concentration of electronically scanned manufacturers coupled with increasing investment in research and development activities is the primary factor behind this region’s dominance. However, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth in the coming eight years.

The global market of electronically scanned arrays is fragmented with many large and well-established players occupying a strong position worldwide. Also, many new players are also trying to enter the high electronically scanned arrays market owing to the expected high growth of the market.

Some of the major players of the high voltage electronically scanned arrays market are Northrop Grumman Corporation (the US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (the US), Ericsson (Sweden), Saab AB (Sweden), Thales Group (France), Toshiba (Japan), Elta (Israel),The Raytheon Company (the US), Mitsubishi (Japan), Defence Research and Development Organization (India) amongst many others.

