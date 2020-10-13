Contactless EMV Cards Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Gemalto, NXP, Infineon

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Contactless EMV Cards market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Contactless EMV Cards market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Contactless EMV Cards report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Contactless EMV Cards report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Contactless EMV Cards market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Contactless EMV Cards market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Contactless EMV Cards market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Contactless EMV Cards market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Contactless EMV Cards market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Contactless EMV Cards Market Research Report: Gemalto, NXP, Infineon, Giesecke & Devrient, Oberthur Technologies, ABnote, Safran, Watchdata, American Express, Bell ID, CardLogix, HID Global, MasterCard, Visa

Global Contactless EMV Cards Market Segmentation by Product: RF ID Contactless EMV Cards

RF IC Contactless EMV Cards

RF CPU Contactless EMV Cards



Global Contactless EMV Cards Market Segmentation by Application: Healthcare

Government IDs (e-passports)

Retail Sectors

Others



The Contactless EMV Cards Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Contactless EMV Cards market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Contactless EMV Cards market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Contactless EMV Cards market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Contactless EMV Cards industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Contactless EMV Cards market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Contactless EMV Cards market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Contactless EMV Cards market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Contactless EMV Cards Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Contactless EMV Cards Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Contactless EMV Cards Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 RF ID Contactless EMV Cards

1.4.3 RF IC Contactless EMV Cards

1.4.4 RF CPU Contactless EMV Cards

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Contactless EMV Cards Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 Government IDs (e-passports)

1.5.4 Retail Sectors

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Contactless EMV Cards Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Contactless EMV Cards Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Contactless EMV Cards Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Contactless EMV Cards, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Contactless EMV Cards Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Contactless EMV Cards Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Contactless EMV Cards Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Contactless EMV Cards Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Contactless EMV Cards Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Contactless EMV Cards Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Contactless EMV Cards Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Contactless EMV Cards Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Contactless EMV Cards Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Contactless EMV Cards Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Contactless EMV Cards Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Contactless EMV Cards Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Contactless EMV Cards Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Contactless EMV Cards Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Contactless EMV Cards Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Contactless EMV Cards Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Contactless EMV Cards Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Contactless EMV Cards Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Contactless EMV Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Contactless EMV Cards Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Contactless EMV Cards Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Contactless EMV Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Contactless EMV Cards Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Contactless EMV Cards Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Contactless EMV Cards Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Contactless EMV Cards Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Contactless EMV Cards Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Contactless EMV Cards Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Contactless EMV Cards Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Contactless EMV Cards Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Contactless EMV Cards by Country

6.1.1 North America Contactless EMV Cards Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Contactless EMV Cards Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Contactless EMV Cards Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Contactless EMV Cards Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Contactless EMV Cards by Country

7.1.1 Europe Contactless EMV Cards Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Contactless EMV Cards Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Contactless EMV Cards Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Contactless EMV Cards Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Contactless EMV Cards by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Contactless EMV Cards Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Contactless EMV Cards Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Contactless EMV Cards Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Contactless EMV Cards Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Contactless EMV Cards by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Contactless EMV Cards Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Contactless EMV Cards Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Contactless EMV Cards Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Contactless EMV Cards Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Contactless EMV Cards by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Contactless EMV Cards Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Contactless EMV Cards Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Contactless EMV Cards Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Contactless EMV Cards Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Gemalto

11.1.1 Gemalto Corporation Information

11.1.2 Gemalto Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Gemalto Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Gemalto Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered

11.1.5 Gemalto Related Developments

11.2 NXP

11.2.1 NXP Corporation Information

11.2.2 NXP Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 NXP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 NXP Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered

11.2.5 NXP Related Developments

11.3 Infineon

11.3.1 Infineon Corporation Information

11.3.2 Infineon Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Infineon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Infineon Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered

11.3.5 Infineon Related Developments

11.4 Giesecke & Devrient

11.4.1 Giesecke & Devrient Corporation Information

11.4.2 Giesecke & Devrient Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Giesecke & Devrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Giesecke & Devrient Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered

11.4.5 Giesecke & Devrient Related Developments

11.5 Oberthur Technologies

11.5.1 Oberthur Technologies Corporation Information

11.5.2 Oberthur Technologies Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Oberthur Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Oberthur Technologies Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered

11.5.5 Oberthur Technologies Related Developments

11.6 ABnote

11.6.1 ABnote Corporation Information

11.6.2 ABnote Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 ABnote Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 ABnote Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered

11.6.5 ABnote Related Developments

11.7 Safran

11.7.1 Safran Corporation Information

11.7.2 Safran Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Safran Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Safran Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered

11.7.5 Safran Related Developments

11.8 Watchdata

11.8.1 Watchdata Corporation Information

11.8.2 Watchdata Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Watchdata Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Watchdata Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered

11.8.5 Watchdata Related Developments

11.9 American Express

11.9.1 American Express Corporation Information

11.9.2 American Express Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 American Express Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 American Express Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered

11.9.5 American Express Related Developments

11.10 Bell ID

11.10.1 Bell ID Corporation Information

11.10.2 Bell ID Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Bell ID Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Bell ID Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered

11.10.5 Bell ID Related Developments

11.12 HID Global

11.12.1 HID Global Corporation Information

11.12.2 HID Global Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 HID Global Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 HID Global Products Offered

11.12.5 HID Global Related Developments

11.13 MasterCard

11.13.1 MasterCard Corporation Information

11.13.2 MasterCard Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 MasterCard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 MasterCard Products Offered

11.13.5 MasterCard Related Developments

11.14 Visa

11.14.1 Visa Corporation Information

11.14.2 Visa Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Visa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Visa Products Offered

11.14.5 Visa Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Contactless EMV Cards Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Contactless EMV Cards Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Contactless EMV Cards Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Contactless EMV Cards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Contactless EMV Cards Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Contactless EMV Cards Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Contactless EMV Cards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Contactless EMV Cards Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Contactless EMV Cards Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Contactless EMV Cards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Contactless EMV Cards Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Contactless EMV Cards Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Contactless EMV Cards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Contactless EMV Cards Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Contactless EMV Cards Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Contactless EMV Cards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Contactless EMV Cards Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Contactless EMV Cards Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Contactless EMV Cards Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

