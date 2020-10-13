Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market: Outlook, Trend, Growth and Share Estimation Analysis

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market: Overview

TMR’s report on the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market.

Rise in Demand for the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine and Surge in Geriatric Population: Key Drivers of Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, also known as extracorporeal life support, is an extracorporeal technique of providing prolonged cardiac and respiratory support to persons whose heart and lungs are unable to provide an adequate amount of gas exchange or perfusion to sustain life. Nowadays extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine has become more reliable with improvement in equipment. Moreover, change in lifestyle and dietary habits is leading to cause various chronic diseases including cardiac and respiratory disease and thereby increase the need of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine.

The world is currently experiencing the pandemic of an infectious disease called COVID-19. This infection leads to multiple organ failure, acute & severe respiratory disorders, pneumonia, and even death in severe cases. This is augmenting the demand for the products. The government has taken initiatives to expand the use of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine for the COVID-19.

Furthermore, common medical conditions in infants wherein extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine is used are meconium aspiration syndrome, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN), congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH), and respiratory distress syndrome (RDS). Neonatal births defects are usually observed to affect 2% of all live births and the mortality rate led by respiratory failure is approximately 33% in neonates. Thus, increase in neonatal birth defects leading to increase the demand for the extracorporeal membrane oxygen machine. This in turn to drive the growth of market.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market.

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market: Competitive Landscape

This report profiles major players in the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments

The global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a number of international as well as regional players

Leading players operating in the global e extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market are

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic plc

Getinge AB

LivaNova PLC

Nipro Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

XENIOS AG

OriGen Biomedical

EUROSETS

Hemovent GmbH

