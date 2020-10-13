White Carbon Market Business Opportunities to Reviewed in New Report by 2025

Global White Carbon Market Introduction

White carbon, commonly known as precipitated silica, is an allotrope of carbon. It is also known by its alternate name, i.e. chaoite. White carbon is used as a reinforcing filler material for synthetic and polymer materials in a number of applications. There has been an increase in the use of white carbon within the automotive industry, especially in tires to provide slip resistance. Owing to the expected increase in the adoption of rubber products across various end use industries, the market for white carbon is projected to remain growth opportunistic and is expected to grow at a moderate pace. Moreover, there has been an increase in the use of white carbon across a number of other non-conventional applications. For instance, it is now also used as a suspending and thickening agent in printing inks and paints and coatings. White carbon is also being used in pesticides and insecticides as an absorbent carrier.

Global White Carbon Market Dynamics

Global White Carbon Market Drivers

The rising demand for white carbon to be used in tire and rubber products is anticipated to drive the global white carbon market growth. White carbon or precipitated silica provides high slip/rolling resistance and high wear resistance in tires. Moreover, when used along with carbon black, it also imparts better fuel efficiency. As a matter of fact, some of the manufacturers claim that the use of white carbon can improve the efficiency of automotive vehicles by 8-10%. With the growing automotive industry and increasing vehicle parc, the demand for white carbon is projected to grow at a significant rate.

Moreover, the increasing demand for rubber products across various end use industries has created noticeable impact on the global white carbon market. By increasing the use of white carbon in rubber products, the strength and durability of rubber products can be improved. This factor, in particular, will affect global white carbon market positively.

Global White Carbon Market Restraints

There has been considerable growth in the global white carbon market but the market has to face certain challenges. First, the availability of lower quality and cheaper products is a major factor restraining the growth of the market. Second, there are stringent environmental and government regulations regarding the use of such products. These are two factors that are majorly hindering the growth of the white carbon market, especially in European countries.

Global White Carbon Market Trends

The global white carbon market is mostly consolidated with only a few key players holding a major market share. Hence, in order to win an edge over other manufacturers, the key players are using product innovation as a differentiating strategy in the market.

The players are focusing on the development of improved properties such as enhanced strength, durability and resistance for precipitated silica or white carbon. Some of the manufacturers are also focusing on extending the application of white carbon to niche or tailored specific applications such as fire extinguishers, tooth pastes, etc.

Global White Carbon Market Segmentation

The global White Carbon market can be segmented on the basis of end use sector and region.

On the basis of end use industry, the global White Carbon market can be categorized into:

Chemical industry

Automotive

Cosmetics

Electronics

Food and beverage

Paints, coatings and inks

Adhesives and sealants

Others

On the basis of application, the global white carbon market can be segmented into:

Rubber (tires)

Cosmetics

Electrical and electronics

Food and beverage

Personal care

Paints, coatings and inks

Others

Global White Carbon Market Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a dominant share in the global white carbon market. This can be attributed to the growing automotive industry in the region and increasing customer base for other end use industries such as personal care/cosmetics, rubber products, etc. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR as compared to other regions and is expected to remain a lucrative market throughout the forecast period. North America is anticipated to hold a significant share in the global white carbon market. This is due to the large OEM base for the automotive industry in the region. Other regions such as Latin America are projected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the outlook period. Japan and Europe are also projected to show steady growth in the global white carbon market. Middle East and Africa is anticipated to show relatively sluggish growth over the forecast period.

Global White Carbon Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global White Carbon market include:

Evonik Industries AG, PPG Industries Inc., Oriental Silicas Corporation, W.R. Grace & Co, Tosoh Silica Corporation, Solvay SA, Huber Engineered Materials, Supersil Silica India Pvt. Ltd. And Sunshine Industries.

