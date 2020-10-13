Aprotic Solvents Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment Forecast to 2025

Aprotic solvents are those solvents that cannot donate suitably hydrogen atom and lack an acidic hydrogen. Aprotic solvents have high dipole moment, low skin penetration, high polarity, large dielectric constant, stability towards strong acidic conditions, and are incompatible with strong bases such as n-butyllithium. The common characteristics of aprotic solvents include acceptance of hydrogen bonds, do not have acidic hydrogen, able to stabilize ions, and dissolve salts. At high temperature, it can be used with strong acids as well as reagents include phosphorous tri and thionyl chloride. Additionally, high polarity of aprotic solvents enables them to dissolve charged species include various anions used as nucleophiles which make them more reactive.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16237

Aprotic Solvents Market: Drivers and Restraints

Aprotic solvents market is witnessing maximum growth owing to burgeoning consumption for aprotic solvents among various end user industries such as pharmaceutical, and oil & gas industry, advanced recycling technology, and rising demand for the environmentally friendly solution. Moreover, advanced features such as high relative permittivity, low reactivity, and thermal stability along with the use of aprotic solvents in gas production, and oil refining are some of the factors that can boost the demand for aprotic solvents over the forecast period. However, rising demand for non-toxic substitutes to aprotic solvents, stringent regime regulations, fluctuation in raw material cost, and increasing environmental concern may hinder the growth of aprotic solvents market in the near future.

Market: Segmentation

The aprotic solvents market has been classified on the basis of solvent type, source, and application.

Based on the solvent type, the aprotic solvents market is segmented into the following:

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone

Benzene

Toluene

Acetone

Chloroform

Others

Based on the source, the aprotic solvents market is segmented into the following:

Bio & Green

Conventional

Based on application, the aprotic solvents market is segmented into the following:

Pharmaceutical

Adhesives

Oil & Gas

Electronics

Personal Care

Paints & Coatings

Others

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/16237

Aprotic Solvents Market: Overview

Aprotic solvents market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well in the near future owing to extensive use of the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone solvent for liquefying various material in oil & gas industry, and toluene in the development of benzene, xylene, and trinitrotoluene used in various industries such as pharmaceutical. Moreover, expanding the use of aprotic polarity solvent as a reaction solvent for agricultural as well as pharmaceutical chemicals along with a cleaning agent for electronic components are some of the factors that are projected to propel the market revenue growth of aprotic solvents during the forecast period. Based on application, the pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period attributed to expanding usage of bio-based solvents in the pharmaceutical industry coupled with a rise in demand for environmentally friendly products owing to stringent government regulations.

Aprotic Solvents Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on the geographic region, aprotic solvents market is divided into seven key regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the aprotic solvents market, with the U.S. being a leading contributor owing to established research centers, innovative technology, and the presence of major players. Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa hold significant potential and shows substantial growth in terms of expanding pharmaceutical and oil & gas industry in these regions is escalating the growth of aprotic solvents market throughout the forecast period.

Aprotic Solvents Market: Key Players

Some players of the aprotic solvents market are CNPC Jilin Chemical Group, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Shell Chemicals, Ineos Chemicals Company, Celanese Corporation, DuPont Conglomerate Company, AlzChem AG, Asahi Kasei, Imperial Chemical Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Nanjing Jinlong and Ashland.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/16237