Inorganic Zinc Coatings Market Growth and Sales forecast 2025

Global Inorganic Zinc Coatings Market Introduction

Inorganic Zinc Coatings offer galvanic protection to the steel surfaces. The zinc coatings have a significant amount of metallic zinc dust mixed with the binder. The inorganic coatings have zinc silicate binder unlike organic zinc coatings, which uses organic resins such as butyl, epoxy or urethane. The inorganic zinc coatings exhibit good mechanical properties and impact resistance. Additionally, inorganic zinc coatings possess high heat resistance and radiation resistance. Inorganic zinc coatings are used in a wide range of high performance systems and as top coat in the maintenance and construction of bridges, tanks, pipeline, offshore and structural steel work. Inorganic zinc coatings provide excellent compatibility with other coatings such as silicones, acrylics and epoxies. The inorganic zinc coatings market is projected to remain opportunistic over the forecast period expanding at a moderate CAGR.

Global Inorganic Zinc Coatings Market Dynamics

Global Inorganic Zinc Coatings Market Drivers

The inorganic zinc coatings are solvent resistant and can withstand high temperature. The inorganic zinc coatings do not chip, blister or peel off easily. Moreover, inorganic zinc coated materials are easier to weld and clean as compared to organic zinc coatings. The inorganic zinc coatings provide better resistance to corrosion as compared to organic zinc coatings.

Moreover, with the growing technological advancements in the automotive industry, there has been an increasing requirement for corrosion protection coatings for the automotive body parts.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization have led to growth in the infrastructural development. Along with that the necessity for corrosion protection of steel structures also arose, which led to increase in demand for inorganic zinc coatings.

Global Inorganic Zinc Coatings Market Restraints

The major challenge faced by global inorganic zinc coatings is, top coating with inorganic zinc coatings is more difficult as compared to other coatings on top surface due to the porous characteristic of the inorganic zinc primer. This may create pinholes, voids and bubbles on the topcoat. Moreover, inorganic zinc coatings are usually not preferable for underwater body.

Global Inorganic Zinc Coatings Market Trends

The manufacturers are focusing on development of advanced inorganic zinc coatings that need not be applied a second coat. This will save process cost, handling cost, energy cost, etc. The manufacturers are using product innovation as a differentiating strategy to win an edge over the other market competitors.

Global Inorganic Zinc Coatings Market Segmentation

The global inorganic zinc coatings market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end use industry and region

On the basis of product type, the global inorganic zinc coatings market can be segmented as:

Alkali Silicate Water borne

Ethyl Silicate Solvent borne

On the basis of end use industry, the global inorganic zinc coatings market can be segmented as:

Paints and coatings industry

Automotive

Oil and gas

Building and construction

Power generation

Machinery

Iron and steel industry

Transportation

Others

Global Inorganic Zinc Coatings Market Regional Outlook

The global inorganic zinc coatings market is dominated by North America region. The region has witnessed an increasing adoption of advanced coating materials for the infrastructural development in the region. Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a higher CAGR as compared to other regions. This is attributed to the growing end use industries and rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region, which have led to the growth of building and construction sector, owing to which there has been an upsurge in the use of zinc coatings for surface protection. Europe is also projected to hold a significant share in the global inorganic zinc coatings market. Japan is expected to create significant incremental opportunity over the forecast period. On the other hand, Middle East and Africa is forecasted to exhibit a sluggish growth over the forecast period.

Global Inorganic Zinc Coatings Market Participants

Some of the examples of the market participants identified across the value chain of global inorganic zinc coatings are:

The Jotun Group, Akzo Nobel N.V., SUMTER COATINGS, INC., Rust Bullet Australia, Altex Coatings Ltd, Polyset Company, Anochrome Group, Specialized Coating Systems (Pty)Ltd and Strands Industrial Coatings, among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.