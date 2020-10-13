Bariatric Beds Market by Developments, Research Report, Size, Share, Growth, Outlook upto 2026

The global bariatric beds market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Bariatric Beds Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Weight Capacity (500-700 lbs, 700-1000 lbs, More than 1000 lbs), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers, Home Healthcare, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

For more information, Get sample pdf @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/bariatric-beds-market-101118

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other bariatric beds market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Leading Players operating in the Bariatric Beds Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

DeVilbiss Healthcare

ArjoHuntleigh

Betten Malsch

Stryker

Benmor Medical

Haelvoet

Magnatek Enterprises

Invacare

Hill-Rom

Merits Health Products

Merivaara

Reha-Bed

Nitrocare

Joerns Healthcare LLC.

Rising Prevalence of Bariatric Surgeries Will Stimulate Growth

The increasing consumption of unhealthy food is predicted to foster the growth of the global bariatric beds market. Growing adoption of sedentary lifestyle along with rising number of bariatric surgeries is predicted to aid bariatric beds market growth. The prevalence of rare genetic conditions leading to obesity, such as Prader-Willi syndrome, underactive thyroid gland (hypothyroidism), Cushing’s syndrome is expected to further augment bariatric beds market revenue during the forecast period. Furthermore, the escalation in obese population is also expected to boost bariatric beds market shares.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, an estimated 650.0 million people globally were obese. These statistics also revealed that an estimated 1.9 billion people globally were overweight. These trends together are expected to favor growth of the global bariatric beds market. In addition, launch of mattress for bariatric patients is also expected to boost the bariatric beds market revenue. For instance, Alerta announced the launch of Alerta Bariatric, a pressure-relieving mattress specifically designed for bariatric patients. Similarly, the launch of Aurum+ Bariatric Bed for patients is likely to propel growth of the global bariatric beds market, for instance, Benmor Medical launched the Aurum+ Bariatric Bed to provide clinical benefits and safety to the patients. In addition, announcement of products to benefit bariatric patients will further push growth of the bariatric beds market.

View press release for more information @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/bariatric-beds-market-101118

Regional Analysis for Bariatric Beds Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Bariatric Beds Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Bariatric Beds Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Bariatric Beds Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Single-use Technology for Biopharmaceuticals Market

Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market

Home Healthcare Market

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245