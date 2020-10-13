Impressive Trends and Future Scope of Cleanroom Consumables Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, Cleanroom Consumables Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global cleanroom consumables market was valued at US$ 8.9 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of above 7.2% from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

Cleanrooms are controlled environments with low levels of pollutants such as dust, microorganisms, and chemical vapors. Cleanrooms are used in a wide range of industrial processes, where pollutants may interfere and deteriorate the quality of production.

Asia Pacific dominated the global cleanroom consumables market in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period, owing to growth of the food & beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries market in Asia Pacific.

Increase in Demand for Modular Cleanroom Systems to Drive Cleanroom Consumables Market

Increasing advancements in science and technology, regulatory compliances and competition in the cleanroom consumables market, need for industry specific cleanrooms and controlled environment setting is growing at a rapid pace. Over the last few years, such market driven factors have spurred the establishment and growth of modular cleanroom systems to suit precise and specific research requirements.

Modular cleanrooms and consumables used in such settings helped researchers and manufacturers in achieving quick and clean installation process, persistent product quality, reduced manufacturing turnaround time, and tax benefits taking into account the ecofriendly regulations. These factors collectively augment demand and sales of cleanroom consumable products globally.

Cleanroom Apparels Segment to Capture Largest Market Share

Based on product, the clean room apparels segment accounted for the largest share of the cleanroom consumables market in 2018. Industries such as food and beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical devices are likely to utilize large volume of cleanroom apparels due to requirement of safety and hygiene.

Industries such as food and beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical devices are likely to utilize large volume of cleanroom apparels due to requirement of safety and hygiene. The cleanroom apparels segment has been further divided into coveralls, frocks, boot covers, shoe covers, bouffants, sleeves, pants, face masks, and hoods. Generally, coveralls (also called jump suits) are used in medical device and biotechnology cleanrooms for complete body protection and minimum contamination. However, frocks and pants are also used depending on the manufacturing process and class of cleanroom.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology and Medical Devices to be Highly Lucrative Segment

Based on application, the global cleanroom consumables market has been divided into electronics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, aerospace and defense, academics and automotive, medical devices, and others. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cleanroom processing is employed in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology and medical devices industry to manufacture and deliver safe and effective components due to high demand in drugs and assembly lines of medical devices.

Asia Pacific to Dominate Global Market

In terms of region, the global cleanroom consumables market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the global cleanroom consumables market in 2018 , followed by North America.

, followed by North America. The growth of the cleanroom consumables market in Asia Pacific is due to the prominent expansion of the medical segments such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices in Asia Pacific region and high awareness of contaminations among end users. Additional factors such as increasing prevalence contagious diseases and prominence of the domestic players in Asia Pacific region will drive the cleanroom consumables market in Asia Pacific region in the upcoming future.

Competitive Landscape

The global cleanroom consumables market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Berkshire Corporation, KM, and KCWW, Cantel Medical, Contec, Inc., DuPont, Micronclean, Ansell, Texwipe, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Valutek and Spacelabs among others among others.

The global cleanroom consumables market has been segmented as follows:

Global Cleanroom Consumables Market, by Product Cleanroom Apparels Coveralls Frocks Boot Covers Shoe Covers Bouffant Sleeves Pants, Face Masks and Hoods Cleaning Products Cleanroom Mops Buckets, Wringers and Squeegees Validation Swabs Cleaning Chemicals Cleanroom Stationaries Papers Notebooks and Adhesive Pads Binders and Clipboards Labels Wipers Dry Wet Gloves Adhesive Mats

Global Cleanroom Consumables Market, by Application Electronics Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Aerospace and Defense Academics and Automotive Medical Devices Others.

Global Cleanroom Consumables Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



