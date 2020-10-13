Vacation Rental Market Global trends and Growth analysis by forecast 2025

Vacation rentals are alternate lodging options comprising short-term rental apartments, farm stays, private homes, cabins, beach houses, villas, cottages, and chalets.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing tourism industry and increasing popularity of short-term rental properties. The growth of the tourism industry and an increase in the number of domestic and international travelers have positively impacted the demand for vacation rental properties.

This report focuses on the global Vacation Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vacation Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

Get Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2350124

The key players covered in this study

9Flats

Airbnb

Booking Holdings

Expedia

TripAdvisor

Wyndham Destinations

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Monthly

Weekly

Nightly

Market segment by Application, split into

Private

Commerce

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Vacation Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Vacation Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Have any Query? Please Enquire @

https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2350124

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Rohit Bhisey,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease