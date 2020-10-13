Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market Size, Status, Growth rate and Forecast 2019-2025

Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce is selling products or services between businesses through the internet via an online sales portal.

In Asia Pacific, developing infrastructure facilities and surging number of internet users are expected to fuel market growth. Further, the region is expected to witness rise in demand for B2B e-commerce adoption, which can be attributed to smartphone proliferation.

In 2018, the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

IBM

Amazon Inc

Alibaba

SAP Hybris

Axway

Netalogue Inc.

Phoenix Biz Solutions

Techdinamics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Buyer-oriented

Supplier-oriented

Intermediary-oriented

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

