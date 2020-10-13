Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market Size, Status, Growth rate and Forecast 2019-2025
Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce is selling products or services between businesses through the internet via an online sales portal.
In Asia Pacific, developing infrastructure facilities and surging number of internet users are expected to fuel market growth. Further, the region is expected to witness rise in demand for B2B e-commerce adoption, which can be attributed to smartphone proliferation.
In 2018, the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Get Sample Copy of Report @
https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2029052
This report focuses on the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
IBM
Amazon Inc
Alibaba
SAP Hybris
Axway
Netalogue Inc.
Phoenix Biz Solutions
Techdinamics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Buyer-oriented
Supplier-oriented
Intermediary-oriented
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and medium enterprises (SMEs)
Large enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Have any Query? Please Enquire @
https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2029052
About ResearchMoz
ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Rohit Bhisey,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease