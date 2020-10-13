Citrus Bioflavonoids Market- Covid-19 Impact, Outlook, Global And Regional Analysis, Share, Manufacturer, Industry Chain Structure Till 2030

Citrus Bioflavonoids Market: Introduction

A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the citrus bioflavonoids market includes global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. Revenue generated from the global citrus bioflavonoids market was valued at ~US$ 1 Bn in 2020, which is estimated to rise at a CAGR of ~6.2%, to reach ~US$ 2 Bn by 2030.

Easy Availability of Raw Materials for Citrus Bioflavonoids Attracts Various Manufacturers

Citrus bioflavonoids are naturally occurring compounds. These are the pigment part of any fruit and the reason behind many health benefits of citrus fruit. Due to different properties that a bioflavonoid exhibits, it is considered to be beneficial for heart, brain, reducing the chances of asthma or cancer. This is the main and the most highlighted reason that is anticipated to drive the market for citrus bioflavonoids.

Citrus bioflavonoids are easily available in pulp and white core that runs through the center of citrus fruits. Some of the citrus fruits that have sufficient amount of bioflavonoids are oranges, grapefruit, lime, lemon. Among them, only four species are true citrus, which are pomelo, citron, mandarin, and papeda, while others such as grapefruit, lime and lemons are hybrid. They get easily adapted to different environments and are cultivated in tropical and subtropical parts of the earth. With their major production in Spain, Brazil, China, the U.S., Mexico, and India.

Ensuring Better Nutrition in Packaged and Convenience Products

The rising demand for packaged and easy-to-carry food among consumers, owing to their busy lifestyles drives the market for citrus bioflavonoids, as they are usually used as functional ingredients in many food & beverages products to increase their nutritional value. Moreover, citrus bioflavonoids are used in various non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink products.

Citrus bioflavonoids have large and potentially strong impact on the human health and help them by improving their immune system, improving Vitamin C level in the body, nutraceutical value of citrus bioflavonoids helps maintain healthy heart and decreases the chances of cardiovascular, kidney-related diseases. Citrus bioflavonoids also protect brain by preventing breakdown of cells in the nervous system, which is the main cause of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases. These help in boosting the brain functions in adults. They have very high amount of fiber that improves the digestive health. Apart from this, citrus bioflavonoids also have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties helps preventing cancer. Hence, the demand for such products in food & beverages industry is increasing, owing to changing lifestyles and eating patterns of consumers across the globe.

Applications in Waste Management

Large amounts of waste produced consists of fruits and vegetable waste; some are utilized wisely to produce organic fertilizers whereas others add up to the general waste increasing the diseases caused by the garbage. Citrus bioflavonoids are present in large amount in the citrus peel as well as in the white part of the fruit apart from the pulp, which is generally discarded and adds into the waste product. Recycling these waste products for use as fertilizers can help the market can traction in the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19: Citrus Bioflavonoids Market

Citrus fruits are enriched with vitamin C, and vitamin C and maintain proper functioning of the immune system. As the novel coronavirus affects easily individuals with weak immune system; hence, vitamin C-based products are a better option to improve immunity. Citrus bioflavonoids are widely used in the food & beverages industry, as it has high fiber content that maintains a healthy digestive system. Apart from the food & beverages industry, the citrus bioflavonoids are also used in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals for the production of various health/dietary supplements. Moreover, citrus bioflavonoids are also used in animal feed industries and waste management that shows its wider applications. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the global industries are facing major challenges. In order to prevent the spread of the pandemic, the complete lockdown enforced by the governments of countries across the globe has adversely affected the supply chain of many corporations and citrus bioflavonoids industry is not untouched by it.