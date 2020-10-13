Collapsible Plastic Crates Market – Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Challenges and Global Industry Analysis

Collapsible Plastic Crates : An Overview

Collapsible plastic crates save storage spaces when not in use thereby reducing storage issues during transportation and warehousing. Emerging e-commerce has led to shipments across boundaries. Brand owners and manufacturers export a wide range of consumer and industrial goods. Fresh produce and processed food is a predominant supply by the manufacturers in the food and beverage industry.

Crates have emerged as a preferred packaging format attributing to its qualities of easy handling and stacking abilities which allows reduction in the storage spaces. Collapsible plastic crates can be folded when not used and allow easy storage. This might augment the demand for collapsible plastic crates and would positively impact the market for collapsible plastic crates. Collapsible plastic crates enables stacking of crates which not only reduces space needed for storage compared to crates with fixed dimensions but provides safety against damage of the goods to be transported.

Furthermore, since collapsible plastic crates are collapsible they can be shipped back to their original source which will result in saving on return cost, thereby enhancing profit margins for the brand owners and the shipment companies. This is likely to impact the market for collapsible plastic crates positively in the years to come.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF sample of this report

Collapsible Plastic Crates : Dynamics

The market is driven by the growth of various end-use industries such as food& beverage, pharmaceutical, consumer goods and industrial goods. The growth is due to the continuous developments in the internationalization along with increased global consumption. This is anticipated to hike the demand of collapsible plastic crates. In addition, rising disposable income, expanding middle class population and urbanization has led to gradual growth in demand for packaged food and beverage, industrial goods, consumer goods and pharmaceuticals. The collapsible plastic crates feature dividers for partitioning which can be useful for transporting products that needs to be segregated to prevent spoilage and damage primarily in the food and beverage industry. The growth in the end-use industries is likely to drive the demand for collapsible plastic crates for optimum storage solutions and efficient transportation.

Collapsible plastic crates are preferred as they can be used to ship goods in bulk and its features such as rigidity, cost efficiency ad recyclability and reusability. This is likely to augment the demand for collapsible plastic crates. The key concern for businesses is efficient warehousing and storage operations. The durability of the collapsible plastic crates is also an advantage to the shipment companies as it would provide return on the investment for a long run. Stacking ratio is an important aspect and focus area for the manufacturers of collapsible plastic crates. The collapsible plastic crates are likely to witness growth in preference over the convenient formats as shipping companies tend to have their focus on storage capacity and effective utilization of spaces. Therefore, the market for collapsible plastic crates is expected to grow in the years to come.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Collapsible Plastic Crates : Segmentation

Collapsible Plastic Crates can be segmented on the basis of material, end use industry and capacity.

By Material, Collapsible Plastic Crates can be segmented as

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Others

By End Use Industry, Collapsible Plastic Crates can be segmented as

Food & Beverage Industry

Automotive Industry

Personal care Industry

Consumer goods Industry

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry

Other (Textiles)

By Capacity , Collapsible Plastic Crates can be segmented as

Less than 5 kg

6 kg -10 kg

11kg – 20 kg

More than 20 kgs

Collapsible Plastic Crates : Regional Outlook

Owing to rapid urbanization and increasing consumption the Asia Pacific region is expected to have growth in demand for the collapsible plastic crates. The region has growing industrialization and export goods across the borders. Presence of large number of pharmaceutical and cosmetics and electronic goods manufacturers in countries such as India and China might hike the demand for collapsible plastic crates. This might have a positive impact on the collapsible plastic crates market.

Collapsible Plastic Crates : Key Manufacturers

Key Manufacturers of Collapsible Plastic Crates are,

SI Schaefer Limited

American Manufacturing Inc.

SPS Ideal Solutions Inc.

AccuTrex Products, Inc.

Sintex Platics Technology

Soluplastic

Universal Storage Containers LLC

Monoflo International

Enko Plastics Ltd

Shanghai Join Plastic Co.,Ltd

MPH Group

Zhejiang Zhengji Plastic Industry Co. ,Ltd

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

You May Also Like PRNewswire on Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies Market