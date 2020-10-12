M-Commerce Market Will Generate Record Revenue by 2027 with top key players like Alibaba Group Holding Limited,eBay Inc.,Google,IBM Corporation,Mastercard International Incorporated

Increasing smartphone penetration and advancement in mobile technology has led to significant growth in the M-commerce market. Purchase and sale of goods via mobile platforms have increased the businesses across the globe, several businesses are trying to increase their customer base through brand loyalty by offering cashback/discount offers on credit/debit cards and mobile wallets that growing demand for the M-commerce market.

Leading Players in the M-Commerce Market:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited,eBay Inc.,Google,IBM Corporation,Mastercard International Incorporated,Oxygen8 Communications Ltd,PayPal Holdings, Inc.,SAP SE Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson,Visa Inc.

Rapid growth in the e-commerce sector and the increasing trend of online shopping is anticipating the growth of the M-commerce market. Increasing the use of mobile for movie ticketing and travel booking, entertainment, and education purpose are also positively impacting the growth of the M-commerce market. Furthermore, the evolution of the mobile application infrastructure and the familiarity of people with mobile applications and services is expected to boom the growth of the M-commerce market in the near future.

The “Global M-Commerce Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the M-Commerce industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview M-Commerce market with detailed market segmentation as transaction type, payment mode, user, and geography. The global M-Commerce market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading M-Commerce market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the M-Commerce market.

