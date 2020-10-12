Flour Rice And Malt Manufacturing Global Market Forecast to 2022 | key players Archer Daniels Midland Company,ConAgra Brands Inc.,Cargill,Bunge Limited,Riceland foods Inc.

The flour, rice & malt manufacturing market consists of sales of rice flour, barley flour, buckwheat flour, durum flour, fruit flour, graham flour, oat flour, potato flour and rye flour by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mill flour or meal from grains or vegetables, prepare flour mixes or doughs from flour, mill, clean and polish rice and produce malt from barley, rice and other grains. The companies in the flour, rice & malt industry process raw materials into flour, rice & malt products, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Top Key Companies:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

ConAgra Brands Inc.

Cargill

Bunge Limited

Riceland foods Inc.

Flour, Rice And Malt Manufacturing Global Market Forecast To 2022 from Publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global flour, rice and malt manufacturing market.

Flour milling companies are using milling equipment with advanced sensor technologies to improve production efficiency. These sensors continuously measure the particle size distribution in the ground product and automatically adjust the milling gap. This results in consistent flour quality with minimized energy consumption. In addition, modern sensor technologies are also capable of continuously monitoring the temperature of rollers and bearings, thus ensuring maximum operational safety and production uptime. For example, Antares Plus roller mill developed by Buhler, a Swiss supplier of flour production plants, uses advanced sensors to optimize flour production.

